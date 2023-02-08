Aries to Aquarius: 4 Zodiac Signs That Tend to Be in a "Just for Now" Relationship

A connection between two people considered short-term and casual is referred to as a "just for now" relationship. This can be a good deal of fun for a few and a great way to experiment with companionship, but if someone isn't honest about the fact that this setup isn't meant to last, things can get tricky in such a situation. A few zodiac signs are more likely to engage in such light, transient partnerships because they want to keep their options open, enjoy their independence, and still be able to engage in sexual or emotional intimacy with their partner.

1. Aries

It's highly unusual for an Aries to want a steady relationship at first. Due to their impulsivity and willingness to try new things in life, people born under the air sign are more inclined to fall for the "just for now" pleasure in a relationship. They may find long-term relationships to be a bit too taxing at times, so they would like to avoid them. They are the type of people who lead a fast-paced existence and are not constrained by feelings or relational responsibilities.

2. Gemini

Another zodiac focused on the new and the fresh is Gemini. This sign has a penchant for short-term partnerships that keep them focused on the here and now. They want their partners to constantly introduce unique experiences into their lives. Therefore, they don't believe in committing for the long term because they wouldn't want to take a chance on any partner who would make their relationship boring after a while.

3. Sagittarius

Sagittarians are truly free souls of the zodiac. They are motivated by a need for mind-expanding adventures; hence, they refuse to stay in one spot. Since Sagittarius is a sign known for independence and a love of exploration, they might not be as interested in lasting, committed relationships. They only fall in love with individuals in the present for a specific reason, and when they realize it's getting dull, they'd rather move on.

4. Aquarius

Controlled by the unruly planet Uranus, Aquarians prefer to violate the rules and forge their own paths, particularly in love, which causes them to settle for "just for now" relationships. They put their own freedom and space above everything else because they are not the emotional sorts of partners in a connection, which could give the impression that they are emotionally unavailable and aloof from their partners.

Everyone can have various, reasonable reasons for pursuing a particular relationship style. The aforementioned signs may appreciate casual dating and a wide range of partners. Everyone should evaluate their individual needs and wants and make decisions that are in line with their own values and objectives.