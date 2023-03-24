Aries to Aquarius: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Are Fast Readers And Lose Themselves in a Good Mystery Novel

Bookworms are often known to have a strong emotional attachment to outstanding fairytale characters. Even when they are at a friend’s place or on vacation, sometimes they simply must know what happens next in the novel they’re reading. Hence, they reject plans to swiftly read an excellent book from cover to cover! Not only are they fast readers, but the following star signs are also fascinated by fictional mystery novels.

1. Aries

When growing up, Aries attempts to distill the many qualities of a successful individual down to those they believe to be the most important. They consider one among these to be reading and absorbing knowledge like a sponge. They then ensure they hone their skills to be fast readers who are known for their knowledge and abilities from a school-going age.

2. Sagittarius

Sagittarius constantly has a book with them no matter where they go. The book they are reading is usually more important to them than their laptop or phone. Even though they read a paragraph a minute, they are rarely enchanted by anything as much as a good mystery. This fire sign has more books than there are shelves in their home.

3. Aquarius

Aquarius believes that the quest for knowledge is the worthiest pursuit, irrespective of the age of the learner. Hence, they take up reading from an early age and work on speed reading to aid with studying swiftly. Many of them also lose themselves in their imagination when they read fictional novels for recreational purposes.

4. Virgo

Virgos often feel that they would never be able to read all the books they'd like to in their lifetime. They have an insatiable thirst for information. Even though they love reading research papers and books related to their hobbies, engaging thriller books that promise them a sense of mystery win their hearts.

If you do happen to date one of these individuals, watch out for bookstores and libraries! Once they step inside, they might not exit until several hours later with a large pile of fresh books.

ALSO READ: 11 Mistakes Aries women tend to make in relationships

Here's The Truth About Sagittarius Man and Leo Woman Compatibility

Advertisement

Here's The Truth About Capricorn Man and Aquarius Woman Compatibility