Aries to Aquarius: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Are Likely to Feel True Remorse When Their Ex Remarries

The natives of a few star signs are empathetic and idealistic, often viewing their relationships through a romantic lens. They greatly believe in the sanctity of marriage, so in the unfortunate instance of a split from their spouse, they can’t immediately disconnect from them. When faced with divorce, they might find it difficult to come to terms with the end of their fairytale-like vision of matrimony. Eventually, these individuals may find out that their ex-spouse has remarried, which could lead to a sense of regret. They may feel a great deal of remorse due to their shared emotional connection even if they did their best while being married. Take a look at who they are:

Aries are practical people who often do not reveal how much they mull over some of their decisions. After a divorce, they might find themselves going through the ‘what ifs’ and questioning if they made the right choice. Aries knows that their impulsiveness can cause them to reach out to their ex, especially when their emotions flare up. So, they often maintain a non-contact rule after ending a marriage in the absence of kids. However, this also means that they take longer to move on than they realize. These tender-hearted Rams avoid having to date another person too soon after a break and worry about how their last spouse may be doing. So, if they hear that their ex-wife or ex-husband is marrying someone else, they are likely to feel true remorse. They may wish that they gave it another shot or had done things differently.

The Water-bearer is renowned to have a glass heart and to hide their emotions. Therefore, the decision to divorce might be more challenging for them than they let on, as they tend to weigh the pros and cons of things as well as consider the impact on others. So, after they finally make up their minds, they like to put the past behind them by diving right into the next phase of their connection by being buddies with their ex-spouse. They pretend to be unhurt when their ex would date others, in a protective effort to avoid being heartbroken. But eventually they come to regret their swiftness to move on when their ex-lover ties the knot with another. These sentiments deepen if they get the news that their ex-spouse has had children rather quickly in their new marriage. This could also lead to post-divorce regrets for the Aquarian.

Capricorns like to think of love as a lethal weapon that is aimed directly at the heart. This is why they take caution when embracing new feelings for someone. But it is also why they try to get over people swiftly even in the event of a divorce. Their ex can expect to see them upload selfies of themselves showcasing their fun evenings out with pals (which will feel planned and curated) right after the split. They may also post about fantastic accomplishments on social media to make their ex-partners jealous, especially if the break was initiated by their ex-spouse. After all, Capricorns think that the best retaliation is to live well. They will, nevertheless, reappear in their ex-flame’s life from time to time to check-in and see how they’re doing. In cases where these Sea-goats learn that their ex remarried, they truly feel a sense of loss.

Virgo are widely known for their loyalty and commitment to a marriage. At their core, they are deeply emotional individuals who value stability and security in their relationships. So, if they go through a divorce, they might struggle with feelings of guilt and regret, wondering if they could have done more to salvage the union. Of course, Virgos would initially try to improve their behavior and their outlook on the separation. Some may do this by trying to move on to a casual relationship a few months following the split. However, this might be a fling that they’re working on just to make their ex jealous so that they miss this earth sign. Eventually Virgos may realize that they find it challenging to let go of the connections they have built over time with their ex-spouse. These feelings can intensify if their ex-husband or ex-wife remarries soon after they’ve parted ways leading to Virgo experiencing regret about the loss of the relationship.

People tend to feel a range of emotions after a divorce, and how they cope with the situation also depends on their support system, coping mechanisms, and personal growth. After all, every individual’s experience and reactions to their ex-remarrying vary greatly.

Disclaimer: These attributes are generic and may not necessarily hold true for you.

