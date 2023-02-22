Aries to Aquarius: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Are Terrible at Texting Back

The majority of us communicate mostly through text messages. However, not everyone enjoys texting as much. No matter how serious the matter is, some individuals make you wait hours or even days for a single text message reply. It's not that these people don't care for their loved ones; they just find it difficult to pay attention to that particular text for an extended period of time due to their laziness and conscious behavior. Even if they make a deliberate effort to alter their behavior, expressing regret for their carefree replying style everywhere they go, they inevitably revert to their previous terrible replying habits.

1. Aries

This fire sign frequently prioritizes their own needs and wants above those of others; thus, they might lack the courtesy to keep you as a priority and text you back. Even if they read your message, they won't pay any heed to it because something more pressing is probably demanding their focus. Aries will prefer to speak with you face-to-face and discuss those matters.

2. Taurus

Taureans are known for being sluggish, which greatly contributes to their laid-back attitude in responding to texts. They typically won't hesitate to ignore anything that breaks their cozy routine, and they probably consider it a potential annoyance. Their rigid attitude is also behind their tendency to reply to texts after hours. If they have already made the decision to ignore it, they will never budge from it.

3. Gemini

Even while Geminis enjoy interacting with others, they may be unpredictable and fickle. This makes them pretty poor texters. They'll take forever to respond to the single message you sent, and even then, their responses will usually be brief. They have so many tasks they desire to accomplish at once that they are always dashing from one place to another.

4. Aquarius

Aquarians are free-spirited signs of the zodiac and act on their feelings. They are too preoccupied with savoring the realities, getting absorbed in the present moment. Being a person of intellect, they would rather spend their time doing something beneficial for the world and themselves than browsing through their phone's updates.

Everybody has a unique communication style. As a result, some people might not value texting as their main form of communication. In the end, it's important to be open and honest with people about your communication expectations and limitations.