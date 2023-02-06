Aries to Aquarius: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Are the Pettiest Bosses

When scrutinizing zodiac signs and their capacity to lead in the office, it is clear that some bosses are tremendously generous and respectable. On the other hand, others are callous, harsh, and driven by personal interests. Indeed, some astrological signs take tremendous pride in their ability to help teammates at work and foster a healthy work atmosphere. Others use their intelligence and cunning to harass their employees, which makes them petty bosses.

1. Capricorn

As your superiors at work, Capricorns are strong and stubborn but motivated to meet all their goals. They won't start a hate campaign against a subordinate until there is a reason to do so. However, when they feel insulted, or face a situation where their team doesn't agree with them, they tend to act irrationally.

2. Aries

Nobody will be capable of shielding you from the wrath of an angered Aries boss. Challenging their authority at work will ensure that they exile you to projects that no one else wishes to do. Initially, they usually discuss problems peacefully, but they frequently end up formulating elaborate plots to exact retribution when they feel affronted.

3. Leo

It could be difficult to get them to admit their mistakes at work due to their propensity to believe they are the supreme authority. The headstrong Leo boss is prepared to resort to using their extensive vocabulary of profanity when their team doesn’t meet targets at the office. They need to grasp that words can be immensely harmful, as it demotivates their subordinates.

4. Cancer

One must remember the fact that Cancers detest being criticized. So, when someone leaves a bad review of their work, they start acting oddly in an unproductive manner. The best way to cheer them up is to boost their morale with flattery. It's challenging to forecast the mood of a Cancer boss due to their changeable temperament.

Take additional precautions when collaborating with some of these star signs, because anything can irk them. If you mistakenly offend these bosses, they will not relent and set out with a vendetta against you.