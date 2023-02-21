Aries to Aquarius: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Hate Valentine’s Day And Find It Over Hyped

Some people don't pay much heed to Valentine's Day because they think it is excessively overhyped. These people aren't as excited about the day and occasionally forget about it, forcing them to scramble for a last-minute surprise. Couples may feel that they are under a lot of pressure over such a day to be passionate and extravagant in their gesture of love. This could be difficult and overpowering for some zodiac signs, especially those who hate PDA. These zodiacs may not be interested in doing a lot of planning and organizing, and they may feel more private and guarded about their romantic impulses.

1. Aries

Being an impulsive sign, Aries may rejoice on Valentine's Day every day. They make their partner feel appreciated daily rather than waiting for one specific occasion to do so. Particularly, when they are in a relationship, they believe that they don't need to go out of their way to make their partner feel special on such celebratory days since they already have won them in their lives with their initial efforts. For this zodiac, a subdued display might be ideal.

2. Virgo

The zodiac sign of Virgo has a wonderful concept of love where they don't think that love should be expressed just on Valentine's Day. They believe in showing love throughout the year instead. They don't acknowledge spectacular displays of love. They like to show their partners they care by making small, regular efforts in everyday life. They think that the best way to show love and make it significant is to genuinely be there for your partner.

3. Capricorn

As a result of their extreme practicality, Capricorns don't bother to care about whether or not it's Valentine's Day. They believe in being present for their partner by listening and giving advice in the most useful manner. They are the ones that show their love through acts of service. Instead of going out and making a big deal out of V-day, this reserved zodiac sign would prefer to stay in with their partner and spend quality time as it's any other day.

4. Aquarius

Valentine's Day has never had much attraction for Aquarians since they don't believe in conforming to social expectations or going along with the majority. They don't show their partner a lot of affection in general, therefore, they wouldn't want to be surprised or given a gift on this day to make it seem special to them. Even on Valentine's Day, the water sign would prefer to be intrigued by their partner's intellectual narratives than to go out and celebrate it by making grandiose displays.

It's important to keep in mind that everyone has unique perspectives and experiences. So, it's acceptable if someone doesn't appreciate Valentine's Day.