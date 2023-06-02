Aries to Cancer: 4 Zodiac Signs Likely to Opt for Studying in Foreign Universities

People ruled by some star signs tend to be exceedingly driven, and they have a strong desire for new experiences. Perhaps that’s why so many of them hope to pursue their higher education in some of the world's friendliest cities, where strangers will treat them like family throughout the city’s colleges. The ideal situation they dream up is one where locals are never at a loss for words, and genial banter is a regular occurrence. But they also seek places that are business hubs with a strong and bustling cultural center. They are so determined to build a career that they know they are likely to find what they're looking for while studying in a new land. Take a look at who they are:

1. Virgo

While some signs thrive in a laid-back startup environment, Virgos are much more suited to a formal and driven climate. Virgo students are confident, intense, and passionate, but they also have a mysterious side that effortlessly catches the attention of any room. Having said that, they're driven and eager to learn more about their academic options when they think of college. What you may not know about this earth sign is that Virgos are the friendliest and most open-hearted of all the zodiac signs. They're willing to go to great lengths for the people they care about while expecting little in return. When it comes to their skills, they also have a unique ability to combine business and creativity. So, they deem a foreign university as the ideal place for putting their creative mind to work and developing a deeper understanding of their future career or business.

2. Aries

The single word that best describes Aries is ambitious. Life is all about climbing to the top for them. Aries need an exciting and fast-paced environment to truly thrive. So, they look for educational programs in Canada, Britain, and New Zealand, as they host the headquarters of some of the world's largest corporations. They apply to colleges in cities that offer a lot to see and see but are still extremely career focused. Ultimately, Aries seeks a nation home to a plethora of fledgling enterprises working on the next big thing. Class hours may be slightly longer than in other European countries, but that suits this fire sign because they see projects through to completion. They may not take as many risks as other signs, but this is because they understand that playing it safe is the best way to achieve their objectives. With so many young and well-educated people competing for jobs, Rams have an advantage due to their determination. In a foreign university, their inquisitive mind and passionate heart will find a terrific opportunity.

3. Cancer

Cancerians may not be as ambitious as a fire sign in college, but their self-assurance and fierce work ethic swiftly demonstrate their worth to everyone. So, they tend to study in a city where corporate culture and inventiveness collide to create some truly one-of-a-kind internship opportunities. They believe that companies all across NY must be looking for interns who have the enthusiasm and willingness to study that only Cancerians have. Many of them gravitate toward educational opportunities in the Big Apple or London. This is because these cities are some of the most well-organized in the world; it is here that commercial deals are formed, fashion trends are created, and marketing teams work with clients from all over the world.

4. Aquarius

Aquarius hopes to study away from their home country so that they can take numerous day trips with short and inexpensive stays in their spring break or easter terms. A single location will not cure Aquarius’ wanderlust and they feel that they must travel the world. Their desire to travel makes them want to see Spain’s beaches, the lights in New York, the wonders of Bali, and much more. They also have a strong sense of historical significance that many star signs lack. History comes to life in certain cities, and that’s where this air sign wishes to study. They'll feel perfectly at home surrounded by a new land’s rich heritage. Their ambition draws them to places of power and cities associated with business and politics. Nowhere is better for an Aquarius than studying in a city like Washington, D.C., or even Ottawa.

These star signs want to get to the top and let their ambition run wild. So, while they’re pursuing their education in a new land, they are likely to spend their leisure time visiting museums, roaming through national parks, and much more.

Disclaimer: These attributes are generic and may not necessarily hold true for you.

