Aries to Cancer: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Are Pros at Dodging Breakups

If their love partner has been distant or dropping hints that they want to break up, some star signs seek to remedy the situation instantly. They start by trying to salvage the relationship by approaching the breakup discussion peacefully and logically. They know that the key to surviving as a couple is to avoid moments where they talk while they're under pressure.

So, these zodiac signs seek to calmly put issues in the past and strengthen their connection to move on in life as a couple. After all, even if their lover is prepared to give up, these zodiacs believe that what they have is worth protecting. Take a look at who they are:

If their partner wants to split up, Cancers try to address the real problem with genuine change. They always keep their cool, pay attention, and keep their voice down. They may say that they want the relationship and plead for forgiveness. They then go on to create wholesome behaviors that would help the two of them resolve the issue.

They would begin by giving their boo some space to contemplate how life would be without them. They then restart their relationship and make an effort to be a better partner. In this manner, they succeed in dodging a breakup in cases where they wish not to let go of their mate.

Most Libras try to hold back their tears when their partner broaches a breakup conversation. They know that they should try to persuade their boo to stay with them. So, they choose quiet moments such as a call after dinner or while the two of them are out for a walk, to try to talk and plead their case.

And instead of ending their union, they would suggest signing up for couples counseling or a temporary time-out phase in the relationship. This often helps their boo keep calm and rethink their decision to come back to their patient Libran lover.

If a Leo knows that they are at fault or have made a mistake that is causing their boo to wish to leave them, they may dodge the breakup at all costs. To begin with, these Lions (the symbol of Leo) promise to forgive indiscretions their partner had in the past that they haven't forgotten about. Leo would suggest a way for the two of them to agree to compromise by modifying their schedules and getting more couple time to solve the issues.

And if all else fails, they inform their bae that while Leo is aware of the reasons for wanting to end things, they still need a little more time. So, they ask them to stay together for another week. And they use this time to win over their lover’s heart with sincere apologies and fabulous dates.

When someone dating an Aries tries to end their relationship, this fire sign calmly listens while paying attention to their boo’s viewpoint. They presume that there may be a lot their mate needs to get off their chest. This fire sign believes their boo may not have valid reasons for wanting to break up and are merely feeling neglected. After hearing them out, Aries determines what to do.

They try to discern if they have hurt their boo in any way for which they haven't yet expressed regret. Aries then uses this opportunity to apologize and avert the breakup. And if their partner is unaware of Aries’ deep love for them, they tell them immediately that they want to work to prove that they're the best match for them.

Above all, these star signs know that tackling major issues in any relationship can be difficult. But they believe their union can survive if they're willing to work on it! After introspecting for a while, they often endeavor to put their bae first and let love blossom again.

Disclaimer: These attributes are generic and may not necessarily hold true for you.

