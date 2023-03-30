Aries to Cancer: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Chase Their Ex When They Can’t Find Someone New

The inability to read someone's mind and determine whether they want to be pursued makes courtship challenging. Most people are on the lookout for signs of chemistry with potential partners, as they don't want to make anyone feel badgered into dating them. But sometimes, some star signs long for individuals they can’t have and then flee to the arms of their ex-partners as a consolation prize when they fail in the pursuit of love. They're usually wary of new love connections in the time to come as they've ever been in one that fizzled out. So, they prefer reexamining a romance with a past flame rather than chasing a new lover. Take a look at the star signs who chase their ex:

1. Cancer

When they start dating, most of the time, Cancerians prefer that potential partners approach them. They don't like the notion of someone bugging them or being flirtatious without their consent. But they also hate getting spurned by their crush. In such cases, they retreat to lick their wounds and often scurry away to the arms of their ex-boyfriend or ex-girlfriend. Retreating to the comfort of their past flame is easy for Cancer because they never cut off contact with their ex. This amiable star sign almost always stays friends with their past paramours, which helps them reignite the romance in a matter of days.

2. Pisces

Pisces are more reserved in nature so they might have a hard time finding men or women who want to date them. In such cases, many of them mull over their past relationships. Instead of coping with the overwhelming amount of sad feelings that a breakup brings, they shun their emotions till they get bottled up. They then find reasons to be around their ex. While it could seem a coincidence that Pisces frequently crosses paths with their ex, this is a carefully engineered ploy to bump into them. They then constantly stay in touch with the ex, which will make their ex realize that they can’t move on, especially if they, too, are holding on to hopes for a reconciliation. Pisces would use tears, heartrending words, and passionate arguments to convince their ex to date them again.

3. Aries

It is only natural for Aries to put some effort into relationships when they are fond of someone. Yet, this fire sign is often unlucky in love, as their subtle way of expressing interest in people often goes unnoticed. In the aftermath of a breakup, Aries don't allow themselves enough time to grieve properly, which is one of the main reasons why they stay attached to ex-partners who are no longer helpful to their personal growth. Aries then prefers to get in touch with their ex. This could mean anything from asking them out on a date or texting them for a midnight booty call. When an Aries chases their ex, there is no room for misunderstanding for they are great at making people feel wanted and wooed.

4. Taurus

While the Bull often has a crush on other people, they don't express their feelings to the other individual sometimes, and things stay platonic. Rather than being alone for the holidays, the Bull seeks solace in the arms of a past flame. Taurus has a great deal of pride, but they also don't want to miss a terrific opportunity to fall back into a familiar pattern with their ex. So, they often wonder if their ex would take them back. Taurus would then start the chase by asking about how their ex is doing to mutual friends with whom you share a kinship, making an effort to stay in touch without going too far, soliciting their ex’s assistance in simple tasks, and frequenting the ex’s social media accounts.

Reading people can be challenging at times. Even if they like you, they can be fickle or provide conflicting signals if they aren't interested. So, it is natural that these star signs will make a beeline for their ex whenever they face disappointment in love. However, they must remember that pursuing their ex will simply make them seem clingy. So, although it is challenging, you must fight the impulse to beg, pursue, and contact your ex if you actually want to give them space and eventually get them back.

