Aries to Cancer: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Love to Sing Their Partners to Sleep

There exists a special lot of people known to have the best musical taste that helps them tailor tunes for their loved ones. After all, music is a very individualized experience. And while most people enjoy music, some tend to seek out partners who have a passion for playing certain musical instruments or have a great voice. In fact, some of these star signs make the best lovers because they go above and beyond to help pacify the frayed nerves of their partners.

1. Aquarius

No matter whether you are feeling blue or tense due to work, Aquarius people always have music that not only soothes your ears but also fills you with a sense of calm. Not only is an Aquarius’ playlist chock full of upbeat songs that exude warmth, but their ability to sing to their mate warns them brownie points.

2. Aries

Music that is highly passionate, often appeals to Aries. Their taste in music not only soothes you but also helps you drift off to sleep. Aries-born people frequently have songs that rely on the tunes of the 70s and organic instrumental music over pop or rock. When this fire sign signs, you can hear their passion in the elegance of the music that they utter.

3. Cancer

Cancer is a water sign, so they often write their lover poems that have the ideal emotional undertone. This star sign is imaginative, perceptive, and emotionally charged. Additionally, you can hear hints of their personalities in their music when they sing you to sleep.

4. Capricorn

When you have a stressful life and want to be reminded of a warm fire in a freezing winter, just head over to a Capricorn, and you'll find all the warmth you need. They often sing their lovers' classic medleys as a lullaby to gently soothe them when their world is in chaos.

People born under these signs have a strong sense of nostalgia, so if you want to think back to simpler days, just ring them up. They will regale you with a melody that reminds them of their childhood days!