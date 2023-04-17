Aries to Capricorn: 4 Zodiacs Who Quickly Jump to Revenge After Being Dumped

In some cases, relationships end, but the breakup is not mutual, and one party finds it hard to let go. When a love story ends, most people require a few weeks to analyze the breakup, lament, and assimilate lessons from the relationship. But there are some who refuse to return to normal so easily. They wonder if their boo discovered that they were afraid of committing or if their lover didn't know how to handle a relationship due to having too much on their plate. Some may even suspect that their partner was cheating.

They may perceive being dumped as a blow to their ego or pride, which may instigate them to seek retribution as soon as possible, to regain their sense of control and get closure. To know more, check out these 4 zodiac signs who may consider seeking revenge soon after being dumped.

1. Aries

When someone breaks their trust, Aries tend to take it too personally, and they wouldn't let anyone take advantage of them. Should they feel wronged in any way, their first instinct is to feel annoyed because they are short-tempered. After a breakup, it's normal to withdraw from people, but Aries tries not to do so for too long. They do have a short fuse, and if anybody rages at them, their impulsive temperament makes it difficult for any reasonable reaction and discourse. They must remember that revenge does not benefit anyone. It's important for this star sign to take time to process their emotions and seek support from friends, family, or a therapist to move on in a healthy manner.

2. Leo

The biggest thing a typical Leo can't apologize for is their ego and pride. Usually, they are incredibly helpful beings who take pride in their ability to prioritize others and assist them in every way. But if someone has betrayed their trust and hurt them, they have effectively crushed their ego in front of everyone. When a loved one such as their boo does this, it may feel like it’s time for them to take revenge. Their raging ego causes them to strive for domination in all areas. Leo may dream up going to any lengths to get revenge but they rarely ever act on their impulses. They do see that their vengeful behavior may cause their future partners to give up and probably leave them since they realize they have no choice but to do so.

3. Scorpio

Scorpios are not very forgiving, and they never forget the pain they feel. They fail to see that an ex-lover is not interested in hearing about your needs when you occasionally discuss them after your breakup. But Scorpios still believe that themselves and their ex-flame are a team. And as a result, they get hurt when their ex moves on. They would seek out the best form of retaliation if their partner violates their trust in a relationship in order to prevent them from hurting them again. However, they wound their bae with their words more than any action could. They usually write long letters about the pain they feel to make their boo feel guilty for cheating on them. They are difficult to persuade to be sympathetic when badly wounded in love.

4. Capricorn

Capricorns find it challenging to put their faith in others, but once they do, they do not expect their relationship to fail. And if their beloved breaks their trust, they will ensure that everything connected to their relationship is destroyed. They would burn love letters their bae gave them, throw away gifts, or even crib about their ex’s faults to their mutual friends. But they do more harm to themselves by staying hurt for ages. Capricorn must consider that if they were the one who harmed their ex or the one who ended it, then they should cut off communication after a breakup to recover from it.

While the aforementioned zodiac signs will do anything to get over the pain they felt after their ex hurt them, it's crucial to remember that doing so is neither healthy nor a useful strategy to deal with the grief of a breakup. Indeed, sometimes, being silent can make you feel powerful. You're accepting responsibility and letting your ex know that you're ready and able to support yourself. There’s nothing to gain by embarrassing the one you once claimed to be in love with or trying to get back at them via vengeance.

