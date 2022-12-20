Aries To Gemini: 4 Zodiac Signs That Survive Breakup By Hooking Up With Others

After a breakup, many people decide to hook up for a variety of reasons. Maybe they need a getaway, and the thought of a new partner gives them a thrill and improves their mood. To lessen their post-breakup feelings of despair and loneliness, they start a physical relationship. Similar to this, some zodiac signs also end up sleeping with someone after their breakup. While some people may need some time to get over a relationship, for these zodiac signs, sleeping with someone helps them move on and recover from their former connection.

1. Aries

Aries people have a brave and lively attitude and enjoy experiencing new things. They don't typically wallow in their feelings of sadness and don't want anything to hold them after a breakup. They end up sleeping with a new person to move on from those emotions of their previous relationship. They are present-oriented and rarely long for their ex-partners.

2. Gemini

After a split, Geminis are all about experiencing something new and interesting, and they frequently wind up sleeping with other people. Being the social butterfly of the zodiac, this sign moves quickly to form new relationships and let go of the past. When their prior relationship becomes boring and ends, they don't feel embarrassed to initiate a hookup.

3. Libra

Even after splitting from their ex-partner, Libras enjoy the feeling of being pampered and given attention. After a heartbreak, a Libra's heart needs to be pampered, and they don't mind if it comes from a one-night-stand lover too. They probably don't want to live with being single for too long and have already begun looking for somebody new.

4. Sagittarius

This passionate, adventurous sign is generally willing to move on after a breakup because fresh personalities and opportunities are often lying out there for this inquisitive sign. To end their relationship, they frequently hook up and rebound with new partners. They rarely ever go back to their ex and are quite unlikely to regret their breakups.

If you come across people who frequently indulge in hookups, you can now take a pause and think that they are probably dealing with loss. Their actions may also be an indication that they regret being in a committed relationship or are unsure about the prospects.