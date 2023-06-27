Aries to Gemini: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Don’t Step Outdoors Unless They're Convinced They Look Fabulous

The natives of a few astrological signs are very particular about their clothing and personal care. Be it their workplace or the college they’re heading to, they think that they should dress up to stand out rather than fit in. They believe that changing their appearance allows them to express different aspects of their personality. So, whether they're going out for a party, to school, or even work (especially with coworkers), they take great care to ensure they are well-groomed. They would hate to go outside when they’re not looking their best, for dressing well and looking fabulous is their mantra. Take a look at who they are:

1. Aries

Aries come to believe that what they wear to school or work tends to define them. So, they examine the colors, styles, prints, and patterns worn by their coworkers and juniors on their first day of a new job to dress well moving forward. They make a concerted effort to look and dress differently than most people to stand out. They also believe that as a rookie or a fresher, if they look better groomed than their superiors, they will eventually advance faster than anyone else. Therefore, this fire sign exerts special efforts to ensure they never stereotype their appearance. They change their footwear, blouse, and pantsuit pairings as frequently as feasible. They also try to include varied hues and pastels with their saris, coats, and pantsuits. This is because they simply refuse to step out the door unless they are satisfied with their well-dressed appearance.

2. Pisces

You always know a Pisces is in the classroom or office when you spot a chic individual wearing crease-free textiles. Their outfits are well-ironed and always send the proper signals. Their outward appearance matters to them, for they would not leave the house in an unkempt state. They tend to tone down their color palette and stay away from gold, silver, and other metallics. Despite how much they earn when they are starting out, Pisces wear well-made clothes that fit properly and seem brand new. They believe that oversized clothing will make them appear and feel unprofessional. Furthermore, they presume that tight clothing can highlight parts that should not be emphasized. Pisces would say that the best fit is one that moves with them. So, whether they go to the gym, play golf, or do any other sport while starting their day, they change entirely into fabulously appropriate clothing.

3. Gemini

Unless Geminis wear a uniform, are a lawyer, a doctor, or serve in the military, in which case their clothes speak for themselves, they like to have the freedom to wear anything they choose. They believe that their professional outfit should represent their personality, but it should never reveal what they do. They don’t shy away from dressing in clothes that are generally accepted as ordinary office or business wear because they wish to be known for their work, talents, or intelligence. However, they want to look neat and prim at all times and it would be their biggest nightmare to show up underdressed at an event. Hence, they maintain their apparel well, so they retain the appearance of new outfits even after a season of wearing them. Their work and evening attire is adjusted or replaced, particularly if the shirts, coats, trousers, gowns, or skirts are worn out. Gemini ensures they look fabulous for every occasion.

4. Scorpio

Scorpios tend to express themselves in the manner in which they want others to view them. Aside from black and white, they choose hues that include a tint of red, blue, brown, green, or gray in chic prints that complement their body type. It is their opinion that colors that are strong, brilliant, and vibrant make them appear extravagant and boisterous, which they enjoy immensely. Some Scorpios even like to be wearing hues that are associated with the season. They like to match their clothing to the color of the fall leaves, the winter snow, and the spring blooms! So, they tend to try out several outfits in front of the mirror in the mornings before they head out.

The aforementioned star signs are of the opinion that people are taken seriously in the office if they dress a level above their superiors. So, if they ever lead a firm or a team, their clothing always reflects that. Even the ones who go to school or university, always step outdoors only once they are convinced that they are suitably dressed and would attract eyeballs with their attire.

Disclaimer: These attributes are generic and may not necessarily hold true for you.

