Aries to Gemini: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Take Up Volunteer Work to Cushion the Pain of Heartbreak

The natives of a few zodiac signs have a particularly heartwarming way of dealing with a split from their lover. Should they ever be tending to a broken heart, they decide to take time to give back to their community in the interim. Their ability to read a room allows them to work successfully with others at a time when they may not be able to express themselves due to being emotionally hurt. Their dependability and hard effort help them to thrive in a structured setting where they are working towards a larger goal. So, many of them vow to work with nonprofits to make the world a better place as they cushion their pain. Take a look at who they are:

1. Aries

Aries is an independent, progressive, and unconventional sign. Their values are only one step ahead of most people, which can make them difficult to comprehend for those terrified of change. While undergoing tough times in life, they use some time to heal their hurt feelings after a loss in love. They dedicate themselves to aiding others as a coping mechanism in the meanwhile. Unbeknownst to most people, Aries is a star sign who adores creativity, and because they perceive the future, they can already predict what advancements will be required to improve humanity. This makes them particularly knowledgeable in cutting-edge nonprofits and volunteer organizations that use new technology to affect environmental change. So, when they’re hurting over a broken heart, they’d consider working for the betterment of all living beings. You may probably see them volunteer for any group that seeks to clean up beaches, build manmade coral reefs or offer new and imaginative ideas to aid those in need.

2. Cancer

Cancer is an intelligent, spiritual, and empathetic sign. They have lovely dreams that they may make come true. Painting the world around them in gorgeous new colors offers them a unique creative edge. They are quite romantic in love, but when it goes unreciprocated, they tend to withdraw into their shell. Nevertheless, these people have a unique ability to perceive a balanced answer to every problem. So, they choose to assist others in need as the prime method to heal their pain rather than being in despair. They would thrive in voluntary activities centered on teaching children to play music or expressing their imaginative side. Crabs are tenacious, so they would also be useful in supporting the commercial element of a nonprofit or volunteer organization, as their capacity to think long-term is critical in launching success. After all, they excel in planning and executing their objectives.

3. Scorpio

These people do not skim the surface of pain and heartbreak in life because they are emotionally sophisticated, intimate, and raw. They go far beneath the surface in search of the truth and the fundamental cause of any slight changes in their relationship dynamic. Hence, Scorpio is quite hurt by betrayals in love. They do their best to overcome the pain, once they can see what's truly going on behind the veil and then find a way to fix their heart. They are excellent at volunteering to help the sick, such as at a hospital volunteer program or working with people who suffer from malnourishment. These daring people are fearless, open-minded, and willing to go the extra mile to effect change. They bring life-giving order and tranquility to everyone they meet, often without even realizing it. Their sense of justice would be beneficial in any situation regarding human rights as they hope to fight for others and make them aware of their rights.

4. Gemini

Philosophy and education are important to Gemini, as they are often somewhat evidentialist. They complete their schooling through global travel. They like learning things in life by seeing the truth for themselves, experiencing things firsthand, and being molded by different cultures. A Gemini is known to find satisfaction in assisting others, especially when they are feeling blue or tending to a broken heart. This makes them good candidates for working with children in programs to benefit their education. They may lead with kindness, and their love of teaching will serve as motivation for their mentees. This sign can also thrive in voluntary work by hosting a foreign exchange student or volunteering with the Peace Corps.

The star signs are socially refined, elegant, and well-versed creatures who thoroughly comprehend the value of their contributions to the world. Rather than shielding themselves away from the world while nursing their broken hearts, they choose to make a positive impact on others’ lives!

Disclaimer: These attributes are generic and may not necessarily hold true for you.

