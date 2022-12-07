Aries to Gemini: 5 Most Selfish Zodiac Signs who Carry a Never-ending Urge of Getting More

Selfishness is an uncontrollable desire to put yourself first at any cost! We all possess a little selfish tendency but it’s completely fine till the extent it is controllable. Selfishness usually makes people extremely greedy and they tend to want more than their fair share. They only care about their needs and requirements without analysing how it is going to affect others. Such beings are highly self-centred and can take any step just to fulfil their longing. They cannot compromise when it comes to their wishes and their hunger continues to grow with each passing day. Here is a list of zodiac signs who are filled with greed and their self-regarding persona can never be satisfied. Aries

Aries know how to achieve their targets. In order to fulfil their desires, these beings can sometimes become extremely dangerous. When it comes to satisfying their egos, Aries-born people can go to any height without contemplating the well-being of others. They can use you for their own benefit and won’t hesitate in showing their coldness afterwards. Virgo Virgos are known for their goal-oriented mindset and to fuel their aims, they can easily become selfish. They just want to see their own benefit in everything they do. They might appear sweet as sugar on the face, just for their sake and once their work is over, Virgo-borns don’t hesitate in showing you back.

Cancer Cancerians are emotional beings who are always on the lookout to seek emotional support from others. For their comfort and security, they often forget to consider the needs of others and turn unsympathetic and callous. They have the potential to turn greedy and selfish to satisfy their overly possessive, sensitive and emotional demeanour. Leo Leos are known for their leadership skills and are prominent a champion when it comes to eradicating their problems. No matter who comes in between the process, a Leo inhabitant will never pay heed towards them and will get rid of them ruthlessly. Gemini A Gemini will attack you with its sweet words and will not hesitate in hurting you if that brings them something good. They will turn brutal as soon as you turn around and can betray you at any time just for their own good. Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

