Aries to Leo: 4 Zodiac Signs Most Likely to Go from Friendship to Forever by Marrying Their Bestie

"Things are never quite as scary when you've got a best friend,” said Bill Watterson. Well, true to this sentiment, a few zodiac signs feel that their besties are the wind beneath their wings and their strongest support in rough times. Perhaps this is why they often seamlessly witness their closest friendships mutate into romantic relationships.

This is also because these individuals put an emphasis on compatibility and emotional intimacy when thinking of their soulmate. Hence, friendships that have grown over time have a special place in their hearts. In fact, they are the most likely to marry their best friend. Take a sneak peek at who they are:

Pisces are water signs who have an idealistic view of love and often look at their parents’ marriage as an example of what they can expect when they tie the knot. They learn that a deep connection can lead to a fulfilling and lasting marriage. So, many of them seek to further build on the existing bonds they have with their best friends. After all, these water signs have frequent and meaningful conversations with their besties that help them understand each other deeply.

In Pisces’ book, this communication skill that has been honed over time during their school or college days can be vital in steering their coupling through the complexities of life. Plus, the camaraderie they share makes it likely for them to transition from friendship to marriage with ease the moment they decide to woo their bestie.

Whether it be a love for sports, similar expectations for a vacation destination or an alignment of major life goals, Aries knows their bestie will share their ideas. Hence, they think that more than mere chemistry, these shared aspects of familiarity have already established a strong bond that can be the basis for a lasting marriage. Furthermore, the hobby class or gym that helped these fire signs meet their best buddy in the first place ensures that they will always have activities they enjoy doing together.

Aries opine that this enhances their bond and gives them lots to talk about all the time. Hence, these Rams (the symbol of Aries) form strong bonds with their friends, and these relationships can naturally progress into something more romantic and end up in them walking down the aisle together.

Libras are often soulful individuals with a great interest in literature and films. They often come to romanticize the concept of best friends falling in love, which is why they adore such relationships in books and movies. In fact, they are charmed by the idea of these partnerships, because they see the love and mutual respect that underpins their own bond with their bestie. This is what makes the idea of marriage more desirable to them when they imagine their closest friend waiting for them at the end of the aisle.

Moreover, their love for companionship and a marriage of the minds makes it likely for these air signs to propose to someone who has been a close friend. After all, they adore the level of openness they have with a pal they have known for years. Indeed, this trust, built over ages of supportiveness, helps them have a pre-existing foundation for a romance.

At their core, these Lions (the symbol of Leo) value comfort, which often makes them gravitate toward long-term friendships that can evolve into romantic relationships. What’s more, is that most Leos deem that in today’s world, the lines between friendship and romance have become increasingly blurred. After all, the rise of social media and online dating portals have made striking up a bond with someone exceptionally easy.

So, these fire signs tend to build friendships on a foundation of common ground. Indeed, Leos feel that when they can share core values with their boo, they are more likely to agree on important life decisions. Therefore, in their eyes, marrying their bestie sets them up to face challenges together with a united front.

Ultimately, these folks believe that having one's partner as a trusted friend can bring a sense of security and stability to their bond. Hence, this makes the transition to marriage a natural progression for these zodiac signs.

Disclaimer: These attributes are generic and may not necessarily hold true for you.

