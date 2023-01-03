Aries To Leo: 4 Zodiac Signs That Are Prone To Pick Fights In A Relationship
Some zodiac signs cannot help but pick fights. They have a habit of being combative with their partner, which may be a characteristic of their personality.
If you've been involved in a relationship, you've probably argued with your partner at least occasionally. While it may sometimes be entertaining and resolve itself peacefully with time, there are other instances when you may discover your partner actively seeking out arguments and beginning to look for opportunities to pick up a fight. There are a few zodiac signs who can pick up on this habit of finding opportunities to start a fight and poke their partner to fight back.
Check out these 4 zodiac signs who are likely to pick on fights in their relationship.
1. Aries
Aries is always prepared for battle. This sign is forceful and intense. Even when they realize they are in the wrong, they are bound and committed to winning. They frequently come out as being too aggressive and combative as a result. They never back down from a dispute and are constantly trying to outwit their partner to win a disagreement.
2. Gemini
If their partner is not on the same page as them, Geminis are more prone to engage in a polite disagreement that eventually escalates to a full-blown battle. They may start a quarrel without reason to mentally stimulate themselves and sometimes just to pass the time.
3. Leo
Drama excites Leos. They will seek a method to elevate and aggravate the situation even if it can be addressed politely rather than working through it with their partner. When they do not really achieve what they want, they become agitated quickly.
4. Virgo
If a Virgo feels unheard and their partner disagrees with them, they may fight, which tends to be intense. As a whole, Virgos prefer to have their way. They typically refuse to compromise when there is a disagreement and never do so in accordance with their partner's wishes.
Every partnership is susceptible to petty arguments. All relationships experience this, and you may learn to lessen your susceptibility to do it by being honest in your interactions with your partner about what's really troubling you.
