Aries to Leo: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Are Excellent at Wooing Anyone Over Text Messages

Text messaging is a fantastic way to meet new people. It can help you determine whether there is chemistry between the two of you. However, to become attached to someone, you need to ace the art of texting to get to know them better. So, it is only through clear and fun text messages that you can comprehend the crux of what your crush wishes to say. After all, you can't see body language or facial expressions via text conversations. Luckily, these star signs are simply amazing at wooing people via text messages.

1. Aries

They are crafty individuals who see the key to starting a text conversation with people as swift texting. Rather than waiting a few days after they get someone’s number, they deliver the first text the day Aries receives their crush’s contact number. They are generally humorous and lively with their words, which helps them win someone over via text.

2. Aquarius

To win someone over via text, Aquarius will try flattering their ego. They tell them they've had a beneficial influence on this air sign and that they're thinking of them. They usually refrain from over-texting, as they want to be the desired individual rather than the pursuer. Another trick this devious star sign tries is to playfully exclude themselves from their crush's dating pool to avoid coming across as desperate.

3. Scorpio

This water sign understands that curiosity is the basis of attraction. Hence, if someone is attracted to you, they will enquire about you. Scorpios use this knowledge to ensure that their potential partners are curious about their identity and what drives them. This is precisely why Scorpio can make people grin and brighten up when they receive their message.

4. Leo

Leos excel at making their crush laugh by entertaining them with bizarre, illogical ideas. They do not hesitate to make a fool of themselves as they believe in self-deprecating humor. Their crush usually sees this as a good indication that Leo likes them and trusts them not to judge them if they open up and reveal intimate information about their life.

The most crucial piece of advice that these signs understand is that whether you're messaging a person you just met someone else you've known for a while, it’s imperative to have fun. After all, the best human connection happens when you are not afraid to be vulnerable!

