Aries to Leo: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Are Extremely Indulgent Toward Their Pets

Some people take pets to eateries and are used to speaking to their cats or dogs in baby talk for hours. Such is the nature of their obsession with their pets.

Written by Aditi Balsaver   |  Published on Mar 17, 2023   |  11:26 AM IST  |  492
Our pets provide us with unconditional love and friendship and depend on us to feel secure. So it's totally normal to develop an emotional bond with them. Some star signs are extremely indulgent toward their pets and are often found sharing pictures of them on social media, hosting a party for them, or dressing them up in precious attire. In fact, all the pet supplies and toys they can ever find would be present in their home. So take a look at who they are:

1.       Aries

Some people genuinely enjoy dressing up their pets, but this fire sign tends to go above and beyond. An Aries’ cat has a large wardrobe. Most of their friends would agree that Aries is famous for purchasing apparel with the face of their pet on it. Such is the level of this fire sign’s attachment to their beloved pet.

2.       Leo

Leo has a lot of affection to give. They secretly believe that their puppy is their own baby. They tend to converse with them when nobody else is around. Like most individuals have a baby book, this fire sign will have a pet album with all the pictures of their pet growing up. The pet shop employees will already know their name, as Leo is a loyal customer who stops by frequently to buy goodies and treats for their pet.

3.       Aquarius

Unlike most people, Aquarius is happier adopting a cat or dog than the prospect of taking on the responsibility of having kids. They believe that being a pet parent is beyond amazing. Even if this obsession is lovely, it is nonetheless an obsession, for they often give pictures of their pet to friends imprinted on t-shirts and coffee mugs. If someone ignores their puppy, Aquarius would be personally insulted.

4.       Scorpio

Without their furry friend, vacations are impossible for this water sign. They may sometimes attempt to gain internet fame for their kitten. Scorpio would even invest money in the project since they are convinced that their feline could wow everyone with their cuteness. Sometimes their obsession with pets may become a bit out of control.

It seems that these signs could have a little too much love for their pet. If you happen to be one of these star signs and panic when you can't see your furry friend for even a few minutes, you could consider that you may be obsessed with your feline.

