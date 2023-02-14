Aries to Leo: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Are Likely to Catfish Their Exes

In recent years, catfishing has misled countless internet users, and it has also been proven to be one of the strategies used to persuade your ex to get back into your life again. As a form of revenge or a way to deal with feelings of rejection or hurt, many people have been falling into this act. Similar to this, some zodiac signs are more likely to catfish their ex-partners in an attempt to woo their attention. They would pick a profile that would appeal to their lovers, and they would be rather eager to engage in a phony relationship in an effort to lure their ex-partners back into their lives. If they still have feelings for their ex, they might even catfish them out of curiosity to see how they respond or what they are up to. They make an effort to mirror their ex's ideal mate.

1. Aries

Although it may be difficult to believe, Aries do track their ex-lovers after a breakup. They are among the zodiac signs with the greatest fire and intensity. Therefore, it's possible that they might catfish their ex to regain the influence over their ex's life that they had before the breakup. If they feel that the breakup was not on their terms, they may do it to keep control or authority over the situation. Moreover, instead of moving on, an Aries can catfish their ex in order to manipulate their ex-lovers.

2. Taurus

Taurus is one of the least forgiving signs and will never forget or forgive another person if they have wronged them in a romantic relationship. They are likely to harbor resentments toward their ex-partners, which they may express by catfishing them to take revenge. If a Taurus believes they have been treated unfairly, they may catfish their ex by inventing fake internet profiles. This can involve using the information to manipulate and hurt the ex-partner.

3. Cancer

A Cancerian finds it challenging to let go of their ex and move on. Even if it requires catfishing their ex-partners, they'll do it without thinking twice about it, which might require a great deal of effort to reconcile into their lives. Cancerians are likely to do this to make up for the emotional hole left by their breakup with their ex towards the end of their relationship. They attempt to win them back by taking on a false new persona in the hopes that they will become the ideal representation of their ex-partners.

4. Leo

Leo is likely to catfish their ex in the most ideal approach to spy into their life and learn what they are up to. The pride of the lion is most likely to be hurt, especially if the breakup is initiated by the other side. This could lead to their impulsive personality seeking payback until they receive what they want from their partner. A Leo will go to any length to feed their ego and pride in front of the world, even if it means winning that individual back into their life to prove their value.

It's crucial for the aforementioned zodiac signs to be open and honest about who they are and what they want in any relationship, even though they are more prone to catfish their ex-partners. Any connection needs trust, which can be destroyed by betrayal.