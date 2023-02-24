Aries to Leo: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Can Never Stand Their Bestie’s Happiness

It's quite natural to desire wonderful things, whether they are material things, exciting possibilities, or satisfying connections. However, feeling resentment when your best friend achieves their milestones in life could not be a good thing. In truth, when a buddy or loved one succeeds, many people can be envious to some degree. These emotions should typically disappear quickly. But the following star signs find it really challenging to get rid of such feelings. In fact, they might start to notice alterations in their dynamic with their friend because they can never stand their bestie’s joy. Read on to know more about these zodiacs.

It is in the very nature of Virgo to strive for perfection. So they often want to surpass or outdo you. When you share positive news, an envious Virgo buddy can criticize you or only have negative things to say rather than congratulate or support you. They could also express their congratulations in a phony or shallow way purely because they wish they had succeeded the way their best friend has in life.

2. Cancer

If you share a happy experience from your life with your Cancer bestie, they may instantly feel jealous. This water sign may reciprocate by sharing something bigger or better about themselves instead of reveling in your glory. You might see a pattern of conduct where they also copy you but make an extra effort to do better than you, which can feel toxic in a friendship.

3. Leo

No matter how great you feel about an achievement or accomplishment, an envious Leo buddy may soon make you feel awful or guilty about it. It's not always clear whether they did something to ruin your day on purpose or accidentally. It can still hurt you. Additionally, a jealous Leo friend will claim you were just fortunate to succeed, and it had nothing to do with your hard work.

4. Aries

Aries-borns love to share their good news with their closest pals, but when their bestie has some heartening achievements to boast of, this prideful fire sign will not smile from their hearts. You might also see that they frequently steer the discourse towards their successes or accomplishments rather than support their friends.

Usually, if someone still harbors some sort of jealousy because of their friend’s accomplishments, the ill feelings are frequently outweighed by their support or delight for their friend. But that's not the case with these zodiacs. They can't let go of these negative emotions and eventually cause harm to their friendship.