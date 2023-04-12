Aries to Leo: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Wish for A Traditional Marriage to A Homely Partner

When it comes to marriage, some people do not wish to chase ambition but hope for simpler delights, such as a grounded mate and a cozy home. They are the ones who seek homely mates who would merrily handle dinner preparation and housework while humming along happily. Indeed, certain zodiac signs need to be hands-on parents and wish for a spouse who would join them on the same quest. They want their mate to participate in school events like fundraisers and other volunteer opportunities for the educational system and even take care of pets at home. So, take a look at the star signs who covet a traditional marriage.

1. Leo

Leos is a fire sign who quickly learns that honey works better than vinegar for catching flies. So, they avoid their egotistical tendencies hoping to show compassion to others and teach their children to do the same. They wish to wed a boo who would love to be taking care of kids, managing the household budget, and shopping for groceries with them. They may also enjoy being married to someone great at furniture building or other homeware errands. All these requirements point to the fact that this fire sign wants a traditional marriage with a warm and cozy home.

2. Virgo

Virgos make excellent career persons and also devoted homemakers. Perhaps this is the reason why they seek lovers who are experts at handling regular chores like cooking and cleaning. But those who also enjoy organizing the family home and other domestic duties like laundry and housekeeping. A Virgo’s kids and parents mean a great deal to them, so they wish for their mate to also be in charge of overseeing the welfare or care of elderly and young children. In return, this earth sign would happily dedicate themselves to the care of their in-laws to please their spouse. Theirs would be a family home full of joy and the chatter of little toddlers.

3. Aries

Aries adore creating a lovely atmosphere at home where they are welcoming of anything and everyone who enters their house. So, naturally, they seek a partner who is homely just like them. They covet a mate who is less short-tempered than they are and someone who would have patience with their parents and future children. If a stranger knocks on their door, a delivery person is running late, or the cable appears to be costing too much, their mate shouldn’t lose their cool, but deal with the situation patiently. They do not mind marrying a man or woman keen on being a homemaker. But they would love a mate who works outside the home or runs their own business from home.

4. Scorpio

Scorpios have a long list of demands from the person they hope to wed. They want a boo who would take on light housework, do the weekly grocery shopping, have a nice chat with their parents, and cook on the same day. But also volunteer for activities at their son or daughter's school, attend PTA meetings or fundraisers, and have engaging hobbies to pursue at the same time. This water sign is often preoccupied with managing the household's finances, paying off debts, and taking inventory. So, they hope for a mate who can tackle other tasks. Their high standards are often why they are unable to find someone willing to meet all of their requirements.

You cannot deny the fact that people’s lifestyles are much simpler when both spouses work together to care for the home. So, while it is justified to seek a homely person as a spouse, you must be willing to take on the routine duties that they would probably be expected to undertake when they need your help.

