Aries to Libra: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Drown Their Sorrows in Food When Love Hurts

When love ends, there is often a fair deal of resentment for both parties involved. After all, breakups may involve people uttering vicious words or threatening to break their spirits. Nonetheless, it is widely believed that time heals all these wounds. But a few zodiac signs experience a rush of hurt feelings after a split from their boo and they may try to alleviate the pain by consuming comforting foods.

Their preferred list of savory dishes and sweet treats probably fills their plate for a few hours or even days until they come out feeling a wee bit better. Take a sneak peek at who they are:

Cancer

If their relationship is over, Cancer hopes to get over the hurt of rejection by making a major commitment to food. They would call up their cousins and have them visit with all their favorite sweet treats. What follows is a complete analysis of the relationship while tucking into chocolates or even pizza.

Once they feel slightly better, these Crabs (the symbol of Cancer) may have a no-contact rule in place for a few months rather than pleading with their ex to stay with them. They might even go so far as to deactivate their social media accounts for a while once the romance has ended to avoid connecting with their former flame.

Aquarius

Aquarius would like to think they can walk away without looking back when a breakup unfolds. Yet, even though they don't show it much, these gentle Water-bearers (the symbol of Aquarius) have deep feelings. This means they'll spend more time crying and recuperating in the solitude of their own houses rather than arguing with their boo.

Analyzing the complexities of the breakup can make this air sign feel worse, as it may drive them into a confusing and dizzying whirlwind of feelings for their ex. In the end, they indulge themselves with several pints of their favorite ice cream while they soothe their nerves from heartache.

Aries

If they feel betrayed by their lover, Aries may decide to numb the pain of heartbreak by tucking into a spate of their favorite dishes. Once they self-soothe with comfort food, they may still be down in the dumps but want to put on a brave face in front of their friends.

Having said that, Aries may party hard to keep their life going, even though they could be crying on the inside while dancing the night away. Slowly, they'll find their way out of the gloom and delight in the company of someone new.

Libra

A Libra's post-breakup behavior is determined by how the relationship ended. If they are the ones who choose to break up, they tend to emerge from the split gracefully. However, if Libra didn’t initiate the conclusion of the relationship, they may miss their boo even if buddies tell them to enjoy their fresh singledom. When this happens, they choose to binge eat and watch every rom-com online just to go through a dozen boxes of tissues while shedding a tear or two over their old lover.

Eventually, the best way Libras heal is by isolating themselves for a while with a fridge full of their preferred treats. Right from pasta and cake to tons of candies and jellies, they eat to their heart’s content in an effort to dull the pain from the breakup.

Once the feelings of betrayal subside, most of these star signs can only move on if they entirely cut their ex out of their lives for a significant period of time. They may then start incorporating some self-care into their daily routine with yoga, massages, and plenty of rest. This shall let them begin to feel better after a few weeks.

Disclaimer: These attributes are generic and may not necessarily hold true for you.

