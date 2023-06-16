Aries to Libra: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Find Solace in Reading Books They Loved During Childhood

The world we live in is incredibly and blissfully diverse, where we can pick and choose hobbies that suit us and our lifestyles. A lot of individuals adore visual arts and watch on-screen performances with delightful movies. But on the other hand, the natives of a few zodiac signs enjoy reading more than most people. They find a special sense of comfort in rediscovering their childhood favorite comics and novels as adults. These bookworms are enchanted by the imaginative worlds they may conjure up in their heads. They find perusing through a beloved mystery or fiction story to be an excellent method to keep their mind active while also revisiting memories of happy times. Take a look at who they are:

1. Aquarius

Aquarius believes they can experience the world through the eyes of others when they mull over the words of an author. Books open their minds to out-of-this-world thoughts and eventually answer the universe's riddles. They're experts at distancing themselves from reality and transporting themselves to another world in their minds! Hence, poring over a novel is one of Aquarius’ favorite pastimes because of their inherent attention to detail. Indeed, this air sign may be the one that enjoys reading the most! Nothing makes a water-bearer happier than analyzing, delineating, and decoding, which makes heading to the library their ideal pastime. And, while this air sign may skim a few phrases here and there, they're always looking for a piece of writing that will transport them to other lands and help them to escape the confines of their classroom or office cubicle. This is why they enjoy going back to fiction books they used to adore poring over as a kid.

2. Libra

Librans are known for being wild explorers who get up to mischief! They are thinkers at heart, despite their adrenaline-loving disposition. If a Libra hasn't read anything worthwhile in a long time, they are on the verge of experiencing an existential crisis! This free-spirited air sign is always looking for the bigger picture and the deeper significance behind things. And, while they enjoy learning, they enjoy a good mystery even more, which is why reading allows them to research a story and uncover the truth. Nothing can keep a Libra from gaining a coveted piece of knowledge. And, no matter what's going on in their life, a work of literature will always be a method for them to travel through the vivid landscapes of their imagination. They can never set down a book, especially if they're perusing through one of their childhood favorites which gives them a great dose of nostalgia!

3. Virgo

Virgos are inherently inquisitive and academically hungry, which means they must read to satiate their thirst for fresh information. You might believe that they do nothing except talk and socialize, that their extraverted nature prevents them from relaxing long enough to read. You would, however, be greatly misinformed! This earth sign's nature has a very private side, and after spending hours around people, they need time to themselves to recharge their social battery. And that is why flicking through a tattered novel or two that they’ve owned since they were children is one of their favorite activities to do alone. A Virgo is willing to devour anything, especially if it is tinted with romance or fantasy because this spiritual star sign wants to appreciate the beauty in the universe. They also enjoy keeping up with the news and staying current on all the major issues.

Advertisement

4. Scorpio

A Scorpio is a dreamer at the core of their nature. Whenever faced with trials and tribulations in life, instead of confronting the harsh reality, this water sign will exit the circumstance before it has even begun to sink in. They would rather lose themselves in every syllable written by their favorite author. They sometimes find comfort in the fact that the universe that resides within a piece of writing cannot come to life or turn into their worst nightmare. Hence, they often retreat to the confines of their cozy bedroom with a book in hand. Novels serve as their saving grace when they wish to experience once again the security and love they were given as a child. Be it fairy stories or a volume of mysteries, they find that perusing through the familiar text can be soothing and bring back joyous youthful memories.

The aforementioned star signs derive a lot of comfort from poring over a novel. Reading is not simply a means for them to pass the time, but for them, it's a way of life! They’ll always find a library or a bookshop that they adore nearby, no matter where they are in the globe.

Disclaimer: These attributes are generic and may not necessarily hold true for you.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 11 Mistakes Sagittarius Women Tend to Make in Relationships

11 Mistakes Capricorn Women Tend to Make in Relationships

10 Cancer Woman Personality Traits That Stand out