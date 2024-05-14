Aries to Libra: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Try to Determine Compatibility Before Dating a Friend

The natives of a few star signs feel that romantic relationships are best approached with a blend of caution and pragmatism. So rather than allowing themselves to fall head over heels for someone they’re instantly attracted to, these individuals fancy dating their long-term friends.

Having known their besties for a while, they tend to see their quirks as endearing and are smitten with their adorable little habits that others may find annoying. This is precisely why they like to gauge the extent of compatibility they share with their friend before considering proposing to them as a potential soulmate. Take a sneak peek at who they are:

As analytical individuals, Aries are likely to carefully consider every aspect of compatibility with their crush before diving into a romantic relationship. Many a time, they tend to date friends whom they have known for a long time because they may have similar interests and values. In their eyes, having great camaraderie and long-term goals that align are prerequisites for happiness in love.

Nevertheless, Aries likes to weigh the pros and cons of dating their buddy before making a decision. So, these Rams (the symbol of Aries) may enjoy making lists to favor each side of the coin and proceed only if there are greater chances of a blissful forever with their potential bae. These fire signs also try to ensure that the transition will not jeopardize the friendship they share with the person.

Rather than trying speed dating or being set up for a romantic rendezvous with a stranger, Libras prefer the familiarity of someone they’ve known for a while. Hence, they are likely to develop feelings of fondness for peers or friends from their social circle. When contemplating dating a pal, these air signs love to evaluate the dynamics of their friendship closely. They may consider their educational background, personality, hobbies, and even meal preferences.

Furthermore, they may suggest that they take compatibility quizzes together, personality tests, or even consider their astrological natal charts. In Libra’s eyes, popular forms of assessment could be valuable resources to check how well they match with their bestie in terms of romance. What’s more, is that Libras value communication and fairness, so they would be happy to discuss any feelings that come up, openly with their buddy.

Most of the time, spending hours with their bestie making inside jokes, dealing with college lectures, and taking trips together brings Capricorns close to their friend. Yet, Capricorns symbolized by Sea Goats are strategic thinkers who believe in building solid foundations for any relationship, including friendships that may turn romantic. Therefore, they are likely to assess the compatibility of their ambitions and lifestyles with friends before considering seeing them in a romantic capacity.

In their book, stability is important, which is why they prefer having a friend as a lover. They like knowing that they have a common circle of mutual friends and shared interests which makes the relationship intriguing indeed. Even so, these earth signs never enter into a commitment before careful consideration.

As people who are independent thinkers, Aquarians value intellectual connections. Therefore, they like to have a long-established compatibility with someone prior to dating. This is why they favor falling for a buddy whom they have known for years together. In fact, they often have a crush on friends who are similar to themselves on an emotional and philosophical level. As a result, they see them as an integral part of their life. Having said that, they value their friendship dearly and wouldn’t want to damage it without ensuring a strong foundation for romance.

Therefore, these forward-thinking air signs envision all the potential outcomes of entering a relationship with their friend before proposing to them. Aquarians symbolized by Water-bearers usually like to succeed in all their endeavors, so they feel that dating someone who knows them well is a great way to build lasting happiness!

These zodiac signs deem that taking the time to thoroughly vet their pal is the best way to gauge their mutual compatibility before taking the relationship to the next level. After all, they want to ensure that their bond with their crush can remain intact even if the romance doesn’t work out!

Disclaimer: These attributes are generic and may not necessarily hold true for you.

