Aries to Libra: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Try to Dull the Pain of Heartbreak by Binging on Desserts

Breakups often involve people uttering a volley of vicious words that threaten to break your spirit. After all, when love ends there is a fair deal of hurt and resentment for both parties involved. It is widely believed that time may cure all these wounds. But a few zodiac signs feel a great rush of hurt feelings after a split that they try to alleviate by consuming comforting foods. Their preferred list of candies, sweet treats, and ice creams would probably lead the way, and they may come out feeling a wee bit better. Most of them can only move on if they entirely cut their ex out of their lives or if they happen to have the last say. Take a look at who they are:

1. Cancer

Cancers despise being single, so they get over the hurt of rejection by someone by making a major commitment to food. They would call up their cousins and have them visit with all their favorite sweet treats. What follows is a complete analysis of the relationship while tucking in to chocolates. They will be devastated that the connection didn't work out at first, but after a few weeks of introspection, they will begin to recover. Once they feel slightly better, Crabs may have a no-contact rule in place for a few months rather than pleading with their ex to stay with them. This water sign would probably friendzone their ex-boo immediately after the split. They would even go so far as to deactivate their phone numbers and social media accounts for a while once the romance has ended.

2. Aquarius

Aquarius will likely be stunned to their core if the breakup is recent. They would like to think they can walk away without looking back when great drama unfolds. Even though they don't show it much, these gentle water-bearers have deep feelings. This means they'll spend more time crying and recuperating in the solitude of their own houses rather than arguing with their boo. A never-ending onslaught of texts analyzing the complexities of the breakup will make this practical air sign feel worse, as it can drive them into a confusing and dizzying whirlwind of feelings for their ex. Hence, Aquarius tends to cut ties with an ex-lover and will say whatever is on their minds to alleviate their grief instead of staying in touch with them. This air sign rarely regrets what they've said in the heat of the moment. Most of their friends find that it's best to coddle them with several pints of their favorite ice cream while they soothe their nerves from the shock of the breakup.

3. Aries

The level-headed Aries tries to heal by discussing things and communicating often with their boo. When they don't have the choice of speaking to them in person, text messages, emails, and DMs take over. If they feel betrayed by the responses given to them throughout the breakup, they may decide to numb the pain of heartbreak with a bunch of desserts. Ultimately, Rams may pen a lengthy text detailing their emotions, followed by cutting off their ex-boyfriend or ex-girlfriend. But they will never wish to seem down in the dumps and want to put on a brave face in front of their friends. So, Aries may party hard to keep their life going and flowing, even though they could be crying on the inside while dancing the night away. Slowly, they'll find their way out of the sad feelings following a split and actually delight in the company of someone better than their ex.

4. Libra

A Libra's post-breakup behavior is determined by how the relationship ended. If they are the ones who ended things, they tend to dish the beans about their ex to everyone who will listen and side with them. In the opposite case, if Libra didn’t initiate the split, they'd start posting thirst traps on social media immediately to flaunt their best life and singledom. This happens, of course, after they've watched every romcom online and gone through a dozen boxes of tissues while shedding a tear over their old love photos. Eventually, the best way Libras heal is by isolating themselves for a while with a fridge full of their preferred treats. Right from chocolate cake to tons of candies and jellies, they eat to their heart’s content in an effort to dull the pain from the breakup.

Once the feelings of betrayal subside, these star signs even incorporate some self-care into their daily routine with yoga, massages, and plenty of rest. This shall let them begin to feel better after a few weeks.

