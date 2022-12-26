Aries To Libra: These 4 Zodiac Signs Drunk Text Their Ex And Regret It

When a person is hung up on their ex after an untimely breakup, the days become weeks, and weeks become months, yet the longing they experience for what once was, does not seem to disappear. There is a good probability that boredom will cause them to head out and meet their friends for a drink to kill time. Some may even seek closure by drinking away the heartache alone at home. While pottery, painting, and sports have shown to be excellent diversionary activities, some people turn to getting intoxicated, which can have disastrous consequences, such as causing them to reach out to a former flame.

1. Libra

Librans prefer to stay home rather than meet friends. However, things begin to deteriorate as time passes, and boredom develops into loneliness as the drinks slip down their throats. Their hands inadvertently reach for their phones, and they get lost in a flashback mode to the past, as they start to pen elaborate messages for their ex begging them to return to their lives.

2. Aquarius

Aquarius enjoys receiving attention, even when it is unwarranted. Their ego is not helped much by being dumped in a relationship, so they feel trapped inside their heads until they can make sense of why their ex left them. As a result, they frequently get tipsy and contact their ex to fulfill their need for validation. Aquarius are flirty, so they are probably texting a few other potential lovers along with their ex.

3. Virgo

When Virgo is working, they are the happiest. They thrive at reading, talking to colleagues, and clients, and even working out. However, once they are alone, they like to drink their sorrows away and end up talking to their ex. Some of them try meeting new people to divert their attention from their emotions. But their ex is probably still on their speed dial, and they end up toying with their feelings by proposing getting back together.

4. Capricorn

Capricorns love to gossip and tend to participate in it excessively, but this is often how they inadvertently find out when their ex is seeing someone else. Capricorn is likely hurt by this, as they proceed to get drunk with their pals and then text their ex, only to be remorseful of their actions the next day.

All aforementioned star signs are very emotional deep down. As a result, when they are alone for a long spell of time, they start to think about the past and reignite a toxic romance with their ex that they will usually go on to regret.