Aries to Pisces: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Crib a Lot And Are Known as the Biggest Cry-babies

Emotions, as the saying goes, make us human. The tendency to feel emotions differentiate us from lifeless things. However, certain people think these sentiments too intensely and always reach out to sad state aka crying to express themselves. They might be sensitive but most of them are the ones who believe in creating drama over the minutest things. Such folks do not believe in sorting out a problem, instead they enmesh the threads of their situation so that they can gain sympathy from others. As per the zodiac personalities, here is a list of signs who are more prone to spurt into sobbing at every problem and are prominent as the zodiac’s cry-babies.

Arians like to put their dominating side on everything. They love to lead people besides keeping them under their control. Once they figure out things are not parallel to their wishes, it upsets them to their core. They then, start weeping in front of others just to manipulate them. Sobbing is their perfect way to falsify people into doing what they want. Aries is just like a stubborn baby who won't stop crying until they get a catch of their desires.

2. Gemini

The dual personality of a Gemini usually makes them sob. People with this zodiac sign never admit their mistakes and admire self-pity. So, they cry their heart out now and then. The sole reason for their cribbing and crying is to gain attention from others.

3. Libra

Librans often complain about insignificant things. They are always criticizing people for their acts, and their high anger makes them bawl like a baby. They constantly complain about several things for attention, but it annoys their near and dear ones, thereby weakening their ties with them. So, Librans cry their eyes out and soak anyone in their waterworks to attract kindness and devotion.

4. Pisces

This water sign hates being alone. The feelings of being left out confuse their thoughts. The emotional and sensitive state of the Pisceans makes them moan at the top of their lungs once they start feeling unaccompanied.

It can be challenging to be around people who use crying as a weapon for attention. Do not let this sad weepy person in your life ruin your peace of mind.