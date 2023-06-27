Aries to Pisces: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Talk at the Speed of an Express Train And Tell Elaborate Stories

Some zodiac signs have an engaging presence and the ability to weave beautiful stories with their words. Their people skills and knack for sharing elaborate accounts of their experiences make them fascinating conversationalists. These individuals tend to speak so quickly that their mouths and lips are racing to keep up with their thoughts. While their mind works lightning fast, they never lose essential sounds like consonants and vowels, causing others who are listening to astutely understand their meaning. In fact, whenever they have to relay a message, they do so without losing their audience’s attention. Take a look at who they are:

1. Aquarius

Hugs, soothing speech, and sharing nice food help Aquarius relax around new people. If peers start a discussion about something insignificant, such as movies, pizza, or an overrated holiday destination, these air signs would just join in. Aquarius people talk at the speed of a fast train because they are thinking a mile a minute. This is especially true for natives of this air sign who are also extroverts. They tend to contemplate as they utter sentences, rather than mulling over things before they converse. Many of them are so enthusiastic about sharing their ideas that it leads to a faster vocal pitch with increased vigor. However, they ensure that their listener’s understanding is never impaired by using their hands to gesture vividly. If you hype them up and are a good listener, they will readily warm up to you.

2. Leo

Leo is a guarded star sign that takes time to open up and needs to trust their peers before they reveal intimate facts about themselves. Getting them to discuss their work, or mother and father first is a great way to create a secure environment for them. When they are in the midst of narrating a detailed account of things, some Leos speak quickly because they are uncomfortable or tense about a situation. They raise their rate of sentences to get their conversation over with, but this sometimes happens at the price of clarity and diction. However, you can never accuse them of mumbling or having muddled speech! The listener's communication impact is not reduced, as Leo ensures the important parts of the interchange aren’t overlooked or minimized. They ascertain that they always seem credible and substantially focus on relaying a message successfully.

3. Aries

This sign enjoys debates with people, so chances are they will have a viewpoint and will enjoy a discussion over it. The easiest way to hear elaborate stories from this fire sign is to direct the topic to their youth and listen to their family memories along with sharing your own as well. Certain Aries speak fast because they are known to be talkative from an early age. A child with a fire sign may feel constant pressure to talk speedily and express their thoughts right away to get a word in and earn attention from their parents. This phenomenon may apply to the Rams, who are both introverts and extroverts. At times, if the rate of their native tongue is naturally faster, Aries who have English as a second or third language may mistakenly voice it at the rate of their natal language, resulting in swift articulation at the speed of a train. Whatever the reason for their tendency to talk hurriedly, Rams tend to communicate effectively, even without pausing or slowing down as necessary.

4. Pisces

Even if they are in a fast-paced, chaotic, and frequently stressful environment, this water sign doesn’t let it affect their communication. Whether they are on the phone or are orators on stage at a symposium, they appear steady and anchored, as if they’re packed with gravitas. Pisces is often conversing a mile a minute with their friends and family when sharing gossip or detailed stories. However, speaking at a rapid pace is not an issue for Pisces because they never do so at the price of clarity, diction, and coherency. On the rare occasion that they need to, they know how to slow down their speech and sound more composed. They are also used to keeping an eye on their speaking rate when interviewing for a new job or handling an important matter.

If you’d like to engage these star signs in a captivating conversation, you must identify something you actually admire about them or pay them an honest compliment. Irrelevant flattery will not get you anywhere, but hype them up and make them feel cherished, and they shall oblige to beguile you with their charming stories.

Disclaimer: These attributes are generic and may not necessarily hold true for you.

