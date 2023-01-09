Aries to Sagittarius: 4 Zodiac Signs That Typically Place the Other Person in a Situationship

Situationships are more appealing to people who prefer to separate their emotional attachment and intimate relationships with their partners. A situational relationship develops when one of the two partners feels uncertain about the commitment or perhaps wishes for a better one to appear. Similarly, some zodiac signs are not quick to settle and always look for better possibilities for themselves. As a result, they shun relationships and stick with casual dating. For these zodiac signs, it might be motivated by practicality or temporary conditions.

1. Aries

Aries will always find it difficult to commit to you because they believe something greater may be on the horizon, which might cause situationship issues between their connection. They are constantly torn between wanting to proceed or just keeping things casual in their connection. Being rebels, they are likely to enjoy an unrestricted, free of obligations and expectations, label-free connection with their companion!

2. Gemini

Gemini is not overly concerned with building emotional bonds with others and is aware of where to draw the line between their physical demands and emotional needs. Except for commitment to their relationships, they typically offer their all to their partner, and this is what turns their relationship into a situational one. Gemini prefers to keep things light-hearted and enjoyable because they are mostly unsure of their sentiments.

3. Sagittarius

Sagittarians are always looking for adventure in all facets of life. These individuals are open-minded and typically support easygoing, enjoyable dating and socializing scenes until they discover their ideal match. Even if their temporary lover is completely committed to them in a relationship, they would put their convenience first and wouldn't settle unless they had the ideal chemistry with their soul match.

4. Aquarius

Because their goal has never been getting into a deep connection, Aquarius people are more likely to land in a situational interpersonal zone. They always prioritize other aspects of their lives, making it less likely that they will truly commit to a serious relationship. They avoid entering a phase of commitment and responsibility to their partner, even if they begin to feel feelings for them.

A situationship can be both incredibly useful and painfully puzzling. However, the aforementioned zodiac signs may view it as a convenient means to avoid commitment, which they naturally find troubling.