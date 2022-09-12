Aries to Sagittarius: 4 Zodiac signs who are heavy drinkers but can handle their alcohol like a pro

Everybody has their own definition of having a good time! While some love dancing, and having dinner and believe in family outings, some find their joy in boozing. Such people are heavy drinkers and they usually end up sipping on alcohol no matter whatever the situation is! The answer to their everything and every problem is alcohol but even if they get high, they handle it like a pro and nobody can ever find out from their demeanour that they are drunk. Here is a list of zodiac signs that love booze and are masters at handling alcohol. 1. Aries

Aries love to have fun and like to keep everything in control! This is part of their personality which even remains the same even when they are high. People with this zodiac sign are bold, adventurous and enthusiastic and therefore they believe in going out and about and want to enjoy everyday dancing and tuning on the floor of clubs. They are always ready to try new things, especially new drinks. 2. Taurus Taureans are free-spirited souls and can never say to parties and clubbing. These people are outgoing and enjoy themselves like no other. They are highly fascinated by the idea of getting drunk and enjoying life to the fullest but their controllable self can handle alcohol like an expert.

3. Leo Leos are enthusiastic creatures who are ever ready to dive into the party vibes and for them, party means heavy drinks. People with this zodiac sign believe in cherishing every minute of life by diving into fun and endless moments of laughter and which is why they can never say never to boozing.