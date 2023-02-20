Aries to Sagittarius: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Don't Shy Away from Making the First Move

Playing hard to get with a partner is believed to be the ideal approach to grab their attention since everyone enjoys the chase when they are building a new and exciting connection. However, there are other people who don't like to wait. These people typically do not hesitate to initiate a conversation because they have immense faith in their value and worth. They seem naturally bold and fearless, which makes them more likely to take risks in life, including making the first move.

1. Aries

Aries is an impulsive sign and will never be hesitant to initiate a connection. They are adventurous and willing to take chances and attempt unique things. Even when there is some uncertainty involved, they are not scared to take the initial step toward their goal. They choose to dive in first instead of waiting for someone to approach them.

2. Taurus

Even though Taurus is frequently believed to be a conservative sign, when they are interested in someone, they don't hesitate to initiate a conversation. Being the romantics of the zodiac, they are less reckless and more deliberate when making the first move and are not scared to express their feelings for someone. They take their time to ensure that this decision is the best one for them before making the move.

3. Leo

It is easier for Leos to initiate the first move since they are known to be bold and fearless. The self-assured temperament of Leo folks can help them become less hesitant or cautious when it comes to making the first approach. Leos barely ever hide their feelings, so if they have any kind of interest in you, they'll make sure you know about it.

4. Sagittarius

Sagittarians have a highly positive outlook on life, which stems from their spirit of never giving up, even if something doesn't turn out the way they had expected. They'll probably use their wit and humor to initiate the first move.

Good things happen to those who go after them without fear. As a result, the aforementioned zodiac signs don't want to have any regrets in life and miss the opportunity to connect with the person they are interested in.