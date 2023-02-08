Aries to Sagittarius: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Lack Compassion

Being empathetic and considerate of others’ feelings is a virtue that is not everyone’s cup of tea. While some are selfless and kind, some people are self-centered and egoistic. The latter are self-obsessed beings who are mostly concerned about themselves and work around their toes just to live up to their own benefits (no matter how much it hurts others). These beings always take people around them for granted and never hesitate to play mind games with them for their welfare.

1. Aries

Fiery, passionate, and domineering, Arians lack empathy. They keep themselves busy and stay unaffected by the things happening around them. They are big-time believers of ‘tit for tat’ and only connect with people for their advantage. People with these zodiac signs never walk the extra mile to assist and help others.

2. Capricorn

Helping others and being sympathetic towards their near and dear ones is the last thing in the dictionary of a Capricorn. Even if you are in danger, people with this zodiac sign will stand and enjoy the show rather than coming out of their comfort zone to assist you.

3. Taurus

As a result of experiencing harsh times in their bygone period, Taureans make themselves stony and cold. People with this zodiac sign do not believe in showing mercy or forgiveness. Their strong-headed personalities believe in taking revenge. Of course, they are not going to hurt you intentionally, but they will never lend a helping ear to those in need.

4. Sagittarius

Sagittarians are like free birds who like to go with the flow. People with this zodiac sign are recognized as selfish because they are highly apathetic about the needs, requirements, or sentiments of others. Sagittarians are unwilling to compromise for the sake of others and have the potential to ditch people for their advantage.

It is, therefore, evident that some people prioritize themselves above others. These zodiac signs mentioned above may have the tendency to betray you without any reluctance.