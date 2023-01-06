Aries To Scorpio: 4 Jealousy-Filled Zodiac Signs Who Gets Impatient When They See the Happiness Of Others

Some people are well aware of how to engage and be joyous in the happiness of others, while some turn green and develop feelings of jealousy when others are happy around them. From insecurity to discontentment from self, there could be numerous reasons for the enviousness. Their insane jealousy often decreases their self-worth, and sometimes it even takes them to the extremes of toxic behavior. Their happiness and joy get disturbed when they see others happy, and they start spitting cruel words behind their back.

1. Aries

Aries-born people are recognized as volatile and moody on the zodiacal wheel. Their temper tends to escalate when somebody they know performs better than them. They can get super competitive and go to any lengths to prove themselves best. Their rage or jealousy is often a result of insecurity about themselves, and their irritability can easily make them get carried away with their emotions.

2. Taurus

Taureans are strong-headed beings, but they are not aware of their strengths and weaknesses. Once they see someone getting praise and compliments, they feel bad about themselves and get low on self-confidence, which turns out to be the topmost reason for their jealousy. They never let their bitterness afloat and are an expert at concealing it.

3. Capricorn

Capricorns can never be pleased by the contentment of others. They always want to feel superior and let their competitiveness take over. They tend to be restless and even play tricks to make them feel bad about their life. They can go to any length to shed light on others’ weaknesses.

4. Scorpio

Though Scorpios are sentimental, they want their supremacy to be felt far and wide. They like to take control, and when others are succeeding, they feel that this might hamper their dominance and power, escalate their jealousy and take it to the peak.

Some people hold never-ending jealousy when their loved ones' counterparts succeed. Therefore, it is always better to keep your happiness private and secret from the aforementioned zodiac signs.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.