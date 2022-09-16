Aries to Scorpio: 4 Zodiac signs who easily get jealous of their friend's success

Some people see their friend’s success as a source of inspiration while some turn green and get filled with feelings of jealousy. These people are literally envious and are never ever happy with the success or contentment of their close ones. This kind of jealousy is often a result of insecurity, discontentment, and unhappiness and therefore these people are never fuelled with pleasure and always stay with low self-esteem or doubt their worth. These people turn out to be toxic friends who just fake a smile on their friend’s success but have strong resentful feelings within. Astrologically speaking, here is a list of 4 zodiac signs that easily get jealous of their friend's success. Aries

Aries-born people are temperamental and moody. They always stay high on anger and therefore they can get insanely jealous when they see their friends performing better than them. Whether it is jealousy or rage, their bad temper makes them get carried away with their emotions while making them insecure about themselves.

2. Cancer Cancerians do not embrace their strength and weakness and therefore their trust in themselves easily vanishes when they see their friends performing better, which then becomes their reason for jealousy. Cancer-born people are quite a pro at concealing their jealous and insecure nature. They keep their jealousy within and never let others know about their feelings.

3. Leo Though Leos are born leaders, they can sometimes question their worth and gets insecure about their future when they see their friend's achievements. Moreover, they literally can’t tolerate the contentment of their friends. This becomes the main reason for their enviousness.