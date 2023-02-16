Aries to Scorpio: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Use Underhand Tactics to Be the Alpha in the Relationship

Some partners pester you by incessantly professing their love for you, while others confuse you by sending you conflicting signals. But each of these individuals may be more pleasant to date than those who play power games in relationships. It's important to be familiar with these star signs, as dating them may leave you confused. If you constantly question your stance and your feelings, then perhaps you are dating one of the following star signs who enjoy the buzz they get from dominating their mate.

1. Scorpio

Scorpio is a water sign who enjoys having control over their partners. Instead of speaking up and admitting that they need their partner’s attention and validation, they enjoy manipulating their feelings. They are shrewd individuals who conduct mind games that aid them in being able to dominate others.

2. Capricorn

Capricorns get an adrenaline rush from being in the alpha position, which makes them feel powerful. It boosts their self-esteem and confidence. To maintain their dominance, they repeatedly display control over their mates by not allowing them their personal space, so they have a co-dependent love. They enjoy making their lover feel helpless without Capricorn by their side.

3. Aries

Being cruel without cause is not like an Aries. They try never to lead someone on or avoid having a domineering attitude in most cases. But they do not fight fairly in romantic relationships. They are not above gaslighting their mate or fighting dirty to get the upper hand in an argument.

4. Libra

Libra frequently mistrusts others and second-guesses themselves anytime they are with their partner. Their ability to make themselves seem like the victim in any spat is one of the tell-tale indications of psychological manipulation. In a relationship, they start to make their lover doubt their own judgment and instead rely on the Libra for their day-to-day decisions.

If you happen to be in love with the above star signs, look out for some of the aforementioned indicators. It may help you begin to question the validity of the relationship and the true extent of their feelings.