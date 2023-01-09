Aries To Scorpio: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Visit the Past to Tackle a Present Fight

Most of the time, when individuals bring up your history and shove it in your face, it's because they are impatient, offended, irritated, or frustrated that the changes you are making in the relationship aren't going the way they must have expected. However, these arguments simply serve to worsen your feelings of being stuck in the relationship and bring more negativity into your union. Some zodiac signs frequently exploit past examples to their advantage in arguments, even though they know they are in the wrong. These zodiac signs attempt to bring up the past in the most damaging way to defend their viewpoint despite a vast lot of facts and proof that would completely contradict it.

1. Aries

Even in the closest of relationships, Aries are constantly prepared to fight and are always adequately loaded with the necessary counterattacks. Aries believes that the best defense in a fight is a potent strike, even if it involves mentioning the past. They might exploit your past mistake's guilt, even if it's just a small amount, to punish you and force you into giving up the current argument.

2. Taurus

Taurus makes sure to give their all while they are in love, but if their partner turns the tables on them in an argument, they make sure to do everything in their power to win. They are so hard-headed that they have a difficult time admitting when they are wrong and constantly hold their partner responsible for the consequences. They struggle to let go of the bad things from the past and frequently use them against their partner to get an advantage in the fight.

3. Virgo

In relationships, Virgos frequently know when to play the right card against their partner since they are very logical and realistic. They often keep their feelings to themselves and avoid discussing them, but when it comes to arguing, they are careful to bring up the past to outwit their partner. They believe inflicting you with past pain will help them win the current argument and try to bring back your worst thoughts from history.

4. Scorpio

Scorpios don’t usually enjoy arguing and fighting. They will remain silent until the fight is directed at them, at which point they will seize the opportunity to use past wrongdoing to accuse the other person. They frequently try to convince you that the matter is resolved, but when they perceive that an argument is evolving and tilting against them, they will resort to whatever means necessary to support their position.

When you bring up old arguments, your relationship breaks down into chaos. The only way for these zodiac signs to acknowledge their flaws is through forgiveness and forgetfulness.