Aries to Taurus: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Detest Emotionally Caring for Their Lovers

There are some people who happen to date partners who fail to fully support them emotionally. You might think of them as cold, uncaring, or indifferent, but the fact remains that they are inaccessible when you're in a crisis. Such a person who is emotionally unavailable, consistently struggles to express or manage their feelings and develop emotional connections with others. Some of these star signs lack the emotional capacity to experience empathy. So, take a look at the zodiac signs who can’t help but detest emotionally caring for their lovers.

Aries make the best lovers when it comes to physical intimacy. But when their partner is in troubled waters, they prefer to stay away from any conflict since they don't want to waste their time and energy on it. Some of these people place a high priority on accomplishing their objectives and avoid focusing on their lovers, even in times of need.

2. Scorpio

There is no way you can criticize a Scorpio’s work ethic as they make dedicated and helpful colleagues. But they fail to give their boyfriends or girlfriends their all in any relationship they undertake. The situation of crisis in any romantic situation irritates and annoys Scorpios. This is mainly because they prefer to keep things lighthearted and jovial without reaching true emotional depth while dating.

3. Aquarius

As air signs, these folks frequently steer clear of disagreements with their lover because they fear their mate will burst into tears. They find it uncomfortable to be around crying individuals. Hence, they rarely show up to support their bae in cases of the death of a family member or friend. Thus, they try to avoid any situation where their mate would be feeling vulnerable.

4. Taurus

Taurus dislikes romantic turbulence since they are unsure of standing by their mate when they are visibly distressed. They prefer to send their lover flowers with a get-well-soon card, a box of chocolates, or a spa voucher to make them feel better without actually having to be around them. They do all they can to avoid any difficult conversations with their companion.

It is not that these signs are unemotional. However, most of them believe that causing themselves unnecessary distress over their partner’s emotional crisis will distract them from their personal and professional aim.