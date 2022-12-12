Aries to Taurus: 5 Zodiac signs who seem to inhale their food in minutes

Food memories are some of the most treasured memories foodies have in their lifetime. Yet, we all had that classmate who inhaled their food in minutes in high school and college. Or perhaps this is something you experience when you sit down to lunch at work with coworkers. After all, eating at the table with everyone else and gobbling up your meals quickly requires a very devoted sort of foodie. Look at the star signs that are prone to this kind of behaviour. 1. Scorpio

Although generous with their time and love, Scorpios aren't always so with their food and money. You should avoid sitting next to a Scorpio during lunch because of this. When your Scorpio colleague has a lunch box packed with a food they enjoy, they would inhale their grub in minutes. This water sign is an avid eater who will enjoy other people's food but be reluctant to share their own. 2. Taurus You can count on the Taurus to peruse every item in the fridge until they find the one they're craving. As a parent, they would typically not need much time to finish their own lunch because it would only take them a few seconds to make mincemeat of the dish. Most of the time, they anticipate eating away from others anyway, so that Taurus can binge heartily and not share their food.

3. Aquarius Despite not always being foodies, Aquarius is a very frugal air sign. Many of them would rather have their classmate’s lunch that they quickly devour. However, asking them to wait till their siblings eat can be difficult because they detest letting anyone else have first dibs even if it’s a loved one. 4. Pisces Foods that make Pisces feel good are their favourites to consume. They are emotional eaters and have a large list of comfort foods. No matter when or where they choose to eat their favourite food they're going to power through in a few minutes. Although Pisces are willing to try new cuisines, they have a soft spot for fast food. 5. Aries An Aries is typically a fair-minded person who would give as much as they receive. However, this fire sign often pouts when they bring their packed lunch as they dislike sharing. At this point, they eat the food in a mad frenzy so that their teammates or co-workers cannot sneak in a few bites from their cherished meal.

