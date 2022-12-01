Aries to Taurus: Men of 5 Zodiac signs who hate makeup and crave natural beauty

Women today are more conscious about their looks than ever before because of the booming makeup and beauty industries. On days when they let their personal grooming fall by the wayside or do not look their best, many of them are in fact subjected to body shaming. Surprisingly, there are some star signs that choose to avoid the trappings of exterior attractiveness. Men of these zodiac signs, from Aries to Taurus, don't care about makeup and prefer natural beauty in their partners.

A Pisces can be as moody and finicky as they are forgetful. The shy water sign may give you a lesson in self-love, though, if you ever point out that their sweetheart isn't looking their best or needs to put more work into their beauty routine. After all, they favour natural beauty!

2. Gemini

In most professional settings, this flirtatious sign is highly regarded because it conveys self-assurance. Despite the fact that Gemini men appreciate well-groomed women, the majority of them do not entice women who make the extra effort to curl their eyelashes every day or use high-end cosmetics to accentuate their physical features. Rustic beauty appeals to this air sign.

3. Aries

These men are fiercely independent and moderately lavish their partners with love and adoration. In fact, by encouraging others to care a little less about how they look and a little more about what's going on inside, they actually do a fantastic job of raising the self-esteem of everyone around them.