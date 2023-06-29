Aries to Virgo: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Never Tire of Pranking Their Cousins

People born under a few zodiac signs have an unmatched sense of humor that makes them exceedingly observant. They are accustomed to seeing the tiny things that others may overlook, as they are ones with great potential for being used in pranks. These imaginative and feisty individuals like to take on daring endeavors, such as planning fun and mischievous stunts to trick their cousins. While they mean no harm, the pranks they pull on their extended clan would be something unexpected and outrageous. They enjoy pushing limits and are known for their never-ending pranks and sneak attacks. Take a look at who they are:

1. Aquarius

Aquarius are natural entertainers who enjoy being the center of attention, and being hilarious helps them do so. They're also daring enough to prank their loved ones without fearing the consequences. They're overjoyed to play a practical joke on a close friend or cousin since according to their ’ perspective, everything is hilarious. Even the most mundane events can be amusing to them when they are in a jovial mood. They will look forward to the big day when they meet their extended clan all year. They'll then jot down a list of pranks they can pull off potentially. They, however, are not interested in pulling off shenanigans on their own. They'll need a team to pull this out, so they frequently recruit their siblings to join in on the joke. Sometimes they simply refrain from pranking somebody because they do not want to get pranked in return.

2. Virgo

Virgo believes they don't have to wait until April Fool's Day to mess around and laugh some more. Any time they get together with their cousins is a fantastic occasion to up the ante. Their pranks are often personalized to suit their loved one’s unique sense of humor, whether they fancy over-the-top slapstick comedy or sophisticated storytelling, Virgo does it all. The talent for pranks is something this earth sign is born with. So, they will purchase a whole host of items to play the perfect trick. Right from fart cushions, to faulty fireworks and squeaky toys that look like realistic insects, they acquire everything they need. The only thing funnier than being pranked by a Virgo is how they feel after being pranked. They can dish it out well, but they can't take it. And while they enjoy causing comicality for the sake of amusement, they become so irritated when it's done to them that it's actually hilariously entertaining for their family members to watch.

3. Gemini

Geminis are known for their silly, cheerful style of humor, and they are not afraid to use physicality to ensure their jokes land. They adore playing many practical jokes on their cousins especially when they are together for a festival or family reunion. Geminis have the uncommon ability to make fun of people while not crossing the line into being harsh or insulting. They may be the best pranksters, yet they would prefer to be pranked than harm the sentiments of others. They may have a moment of conscience while playing a joke on people, but their desire to see their cousins squirm outweighs any impulse to hold back. They truly never tire of planning to trick their loved ones in creative ways.

Advertisement

4. Aries

The genial Aries behaves like a social butterfly, so it's no wonder that they're also one of the funniest fire signs on the zodiac wheel. Usually, the Rams are known for being laid-back and low-key, but they are also great class clowns! They draw off the energy of others, so if their family is delighted, they'll be happy. If their siblings are annoyed, they'll be upset and try to make things right. So, they'd rather not hurt people by making fun of them, as it's not worth it to them. But when they are surrounded by their relatives, they adore the concept of devising a prank to cheer all those present. Once they pull the wool over their cousin’s eyes, this fire sign is the first to check on them to ensure they’re feeling okay.

The aforementioned star signs are tremendous empaths and sympathetic people who do not want to see anyone uncomfortable, angry, or harmed. Therefore, while ideating their next prank, they face a strange dilemma where they almost want to stop playing the joke on their cousins. But they mostly decide to be a little wicked on the special occasion of hanging out with their extended clan.

Disclaimer: These attributes are generic and may not necessarily hold true for you.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Understanding the Compatibility Between a Cancer Man and a Sagittarius Woman

8 Negative Traits of a Gemini You Should Be Aware of

Here's the Truth About Taurus Man And Taurus Woman Compatibility