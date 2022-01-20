Aries to Virgo: 5 Zodiac signs who are likely to suffer financial losses today

If it’s a big day for you when it comes to financial work, here’s a red alert for you. The day might not go as planned and financial setbacks or losses is what you may get today. So, if you are planning to go and crack a business deal or are planning to buy something, you might want to give it a second thought.

Here are 4 zodiac signs who are likely to suffer financial losses today, according to astrology.

Aries

Aries should be on high alert today since they are prone to big financial losses. Avoid any business deals or buying new things. Postpone it, if possible, if not analyse all the pros and cons before making a financial decision. Don’t rush into things, take as much time to think and make a calculated decision.

Taurus

Taurus should, too, stay alert. Keep a close eye on your personal belongings that are expensive. Theft or damage is expected. Avoid going into crowded places and make sure you don’t invest money in anything today as that might not get you expected results.

Gemini

Geminis should be extra cautious when it comes to their wallet and mobile phones. Your laptop might act up, hold on before you plan to buy a new one. An expected promotion may be deferred or cancelled.

Cancer

Cancer might suffer a minor financial loss. However, that won’t cause much harm. You will be able to earn the lost money back within some time. That said, you still need to be cautious and alert.

Virgo

If you have a pre-planned business deal today, it might leave you disappointed. Financial losses are on your cards. It can be major or minor, however, you are likely to suffer one. Make sure to not make decisions in anger, as that may cause further damage.

Disclaimer: This is a generic prediction primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above predictions may not necessarily hold true for you. For a more personalised prediction, get in touch with an expert.

