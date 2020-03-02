Aries, Virgo, Pisces: THESE zodiac signs are socially awkward

Some people just prefer being alone over being around too many people and then there are those who just can't say no and end up in a socially awkward situation because they're just too anxious about being around other people.

Many of us enjoy being in a social setting and then there are those who feel very uncomfortable in a social setting. Some people are very comfortable in their social circles and have fun but some people are just socially awkward. They find it very uncomfortable to be around too many people in a social setting. They feel awkward and shy or just don't know what to say or do in such situations. You may not even realise that they're uncomfortable but their actions point towards the other direction. And this social awkwardness just keeps getting worse with time. That shy person sitting quietly in a corner or that person constantly on their phone or that clumsy person at the party, either of them could just be socially awkward. Getting over social awkwardness is not very difficult but some people just can't seem to get over it because it's just a part of their personality. Here are some zodiac signs who are socially awkward.

1. Virgo

They're known to be very critical and judgemental of people and because of that, they feel that other people judge them too. This is probably why then end up saying the wrong then or making the wrong move in a social setting.

2. Pisces

They stay in their own heads and have a lot going on inside. They're always so distracted that they don't know what happens around them and when they try to switch back and get involved they begin to feel embarrassed and awkward because they don't seem to fit in. This is probably why they get uncomfortable and become socially awkward.

3. Capricorn

They're classic and a bit retro too. They feel that being old-school is not so much fun or cool and it makes them feel like the odd one out. They try so hard to fit in that they end up being awkward and make mistakes in a social setting.

4. Cancer

They're known to be emotional and sensitive people and in a social setting, they may come across something that hurts them or makes them feel bad, insecure or uncomfortable and their immediate reaction is getting awkward. They don't feel comfortable meeting too many new people and dealing with them which is probably why they get socially awkward.

5. Aries

People from this sign don't have a filter and often tend to get confrontational. When they're put in an uncomfortable position, they tend to act out by being rude and pissing people off and often say controversial things. A regular debate can easily turn into a heated argument because of the harsh or insensitive statement made by an Aries.

