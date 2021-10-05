Aries, Virgo, Sagittarius: Find out which How I Met Your Mother character are you

There are some shows that we all can easily relate to. They make us laugh, make us believe in true love and make us cry with them. These shows become a part of our psyche. One such show is How I Met Your Mother. Created by Carter Bays and Craig Thomas, this show is about architect Ted Mosby and his story of how he met the mother of his kids.

It also includes Robin, Barney, Marshall and Lily who are close friends of Ted. Here are the characters that you are most likely to relate to if you belong to Aries, Virgo or Sagittarius zodiac signs.

Aries

Aries-born people are ambitious and determined. They are passionate about whatever they do and want to be nothing but the best. The character that they are most likely to relate to is Robin. Robin is as fiery, driven and go-getter as Aries-born people.

Virgo

Virgos are great at what they do. They don’t do anything half-heartedly and are perfectionists. They love hard, work hard and cry hard. The character that they are most likely to be like is Ted Mosby. Ted Mosby also is as passionate about everything that he does as most Virgos.

Sagittarius

It might not seem like it, but Sagittarians do have a heart. They do feel hurt and do fall hopelessly in love. Since they mostly have a personality that is sarcastic and witty, nobody can figure out what is actually going on in their minds. They are likely to relate the most to Barney Stinson. Barney Stinson just like Sagittarius never wears his heart on his sleeve and never lets anybody become aware of what he truly is feeling.

