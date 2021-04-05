Aries, Virgo, Scorpio: Find out which vegetable you resemble the most, based on your zodiac sign

Vegetables just like zodiac signs differ from each other in a variety of ways. Each vegetable has its own texture, flavour and colour. Check out this list of all 12 zodiac signs and the vegetable that they are the most similar to.

Vegetables are the quintessential part of every dish. They are healthy, nutritious and of many kinds. From root vegetables to squashes to cruciferous ones, vegetables come in different shapes and sizes and each of them have a distinct taste and flavour. They also differ in nutritional values and in texture.

Similarly, each zodiac sign has its own likes and dislikes and differ in personality traits, qualities and interests. So we have for you a list of all the zodiac signs as vegetables, based on their personality traits!

Aries

Aries-born people are fiery, bright and confident. They are bold, dominating and aren’t afraid to be themselves. Their personality best resembles bell peppers, as they too are fiery, bold and can add spice to any dish!

Taurus

Taureans are comforting, warm and gentle. They are humble and down-to-earth and thus, resemble sweet potatoes. Sweet potatoes, just like Taureans, are warm, comforting and incredibly earthy and satisfying.

Gemini

Geminis are flexible, adapting and easy-going. They can easily gel with anybody and don’t really have any hangups. The vegetable that they most resemble is onion. Just like Geminis, onions too can fit in any dish and cuisine and go well with a variety of other vegetables and contrasting flavours.

Cancer

The vegetable that Cancerians most resemble has to be potatoes. Cancerians are homebound and down-to-earth people who are laidback and approachable. Potatoes too are versatile and homely just like Cancerians.

Leo

Leos steal the limelight wherever they go. They are bright, bold and out there. They always know how to stand out from the crowd. A vegetable that is very similar to the personality of Leos is asparagus as it too is a scene-stealer and is an exotic and popular vegetable.

Virgo

Virgos are health-conscious, perfectionists and simply a class apart. They are also practical and logical and don’t get carried away too easily. The vegetable that they most resemble is kale. Kale is healthy and tasty and is perfect for those who want to have a delicious meal while watching their calorie intake.

Libra

Librans are all about bringing people together, having a party and basically, being a social butterfly. They love being surrounded by people and thus, resemble the vegetable that is easy to prepare in large quantities-mushrooms. Mushrooms are versatile just like Librans and can be cooked in many ways to accommodate a large gathering.

Scorpio

Scorpio due to their shy and reserved nature, are one of the most misunderstood zodiac signs. They are often termed as being arrogant and no one really understands them or their value. Similarly, the most misunderstood vegetable has to be eggplant as no one really takes it seriously until it is cooked in an elaborate and fancy way!

Sagittarius

Sagittarians love travelling. They never stay at one place for a long period of time and are always on the go. For them, the perfect vegetable has to be fancy napa cabbage, which is equally sweet, delicate and exotic as the personality of Sagittarians!

Capricorn

Capricorns are fun-loving, easy-going and versatile. They are free of inhibitions and can talk to anybody about anything! The vegetable that they are the most similar to is coriander. Coriander, just like them, is versatile and can be paired with almost any of the other ingredients!

Aquarius

Aquarians are original, unconventional and different. They don’t really like taking the trodden path and have their own unique way of doing things. Their offbeat personality is most similar to colocasia. Colocasia is also as unique and unusual as Aquarians.

Pisces

Pisces-born people are experimental, creative and bold. They are willing to try new things and are different and outspoken in their approach. The vegetable that they most resemble has to be parsley, as parsley is as bold, offbeat and visually appealing as Pisces-born people!

