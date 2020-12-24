Aries, Virgo, Scorpio: THIS is the PERFECT Christmas gift for every zodiac sign

Choosing the perfect gift for someone can be quite a headache. Worry not, we have for you a list of the ideal gifts for each zodiac sign to save you from all the stress!

Christmas is here and so is the season of gifting. It is a magical time when people shop for presents for each other to be someone’s secret Santa. Though it is a beautiful feeling to receive just the thing you needed as your Christmas present, buying one for someone, can be pretty stressful.

While buying a gift, you want something that will suit them and their personality. And what better way to know about someone’s personality than knowing their zodiac sign. Zodiac signs tell a lot about a person’s likes, dislikes, traits etc and can guide you to find just the right gift for them. So here are the best gifts for each zodiac sign.

Aries

They love activity and adventure and want anything but monotony in their life. Give them something related to outdoor activities and sports like a bicycle or a camping tent to pamper the adventure junkie in them.

Taurus

Taureans love luxury and over-the-top expensive things. They want the very best and believe in living life king size. You can give them an expensive cologne or a fine piece of jewellery to give them the gift of luxury.

Gemini

Geminis are introverts who like to relax and unwind after a hectic day and like a soothing atmosphere. You can give them scented candles or a spa kit or any home decor item to help them decorate their safe haven and make it pretty.

Cancer

They love anything handmade. They are all for meaningful gestures and personal touches. You can make a handmade card for them or a scrapbook full of happy memories to take them on a trip of nostalgia and cherish the memories.

Leo

Leo-born people like bright, shiny and sparkly things. Keep this in mind while buying the perfect gift for them. You can choose a shiny dress or an extravagant perfume in a fancy bottle to satiate their blingy cravings.

Virgo

Virgos are practical and logical beings. They prefer something useful and handy instead of a fancy gift or a showpiece. Give them something that they can actually use be it stationery or organisers or even pretty storage boxes for that matter.

Libra

Libras love decorating their humble abode and are always on the lookout for interesting and quirky home decor items. Gift them a vase or a lampshade or anything related to home decor and see their face light up with happiness.

Scorpio

Scorpios love mystery and are filled with curiosity. They do not like something that’s too basic or generic. Give them something that challenges them like a Rubik’s cube or a hard puzzle set to indulge the intellectual in them.

Sagittarius

Wanderers, explorers and travel junkies, a Sagittarius loves travelling the world more than anything. They will love anything that’s related to travel be it a plane ticket to their favourite destination or a camera to let them capture the essence of every place they go to.

Capricorn

Capricorns love gadgets and are incredibly techno-savvy. They are obsessed with technology and would really appreciate any gadget like a smartphone, a tablet, an iPod etc.

Aquarius

They are wild, experimental and unconventional. They are probably the most difficult people to buy gifts for as they do not care for done-to-death gifting ideas and want something that is out-of-the-box and completely unique. Gift them something experimental like colour changing mugs, or glow in the dark decor items, etc.

Pisces

Anything thoughtful and handmade is the ideal gift for Pisces-born people. They are incredibly sensitive, considerate and emotional beings who appreciate nothing more than a creative gift that has a personal touch to it.

Credits :Pexels

