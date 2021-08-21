Art Compatibility: Zodiac signs and art that inspire them

We all want to express ourselves but figuring out the right way can be challenging. For some, certain art forms are a bit too personal, while for some are a tad public. You must dive deeply into your personality to find the right balance for your unique expression. Astrologically speaking, there are 6 zodiac signs who are artistic and creative.

An artist's work is a poetic expression of their feelings and thoughts, uniquely conveyed to the world. No emotion is beyond the reach of art. Creative people are often interesting and artistic. Let us show you some of the most artistic signs in the zodiac.

Sagittarius

Also, known as the Archer, Sagittarius is represented by the symbol of a bow and arrow. Those born under the sign of Sagittarius are deeply passionate about art. Artistically oriented and willing to look at everything as art, they create many artistic things both visually and musically. It is amazing how they see beauty in the darkest of places and are great at seeing beauty everywhere.

Libra

Libra is more of a hobbyist than a serious artist. No matter how bad they are at it, they do try. Libras are creative and ambitious, and they want to be good, yet they are comfortable with mediocrity to pursue their small crafts projects.

Scorpio

Those born under the sign of Scorpio are highly creative and talented, making them a treat for the senses as well as for their eyes. Dark, mysterious and magical things appeal to them particularly, and their art is often centred around similar themes. As well as being glitzy, they can create truly sensual and unusual things.

Taurus

Not all zodiac signs are indeed compatible with acrylic and oil art, but this is an art form that is perfect for Taurus's persistent nature. They'll feel deeply connected to the hands-on artistry process whether they're painting a mountainscape or tackling a portrait.

Aries

Dark-coloured markers are Aries' favourite, especially those with red or orange colours since this is the colour that represents the sign's element, which is fire. Born under the influence of Aries, individuals tend to be energetic. The Aries fill their downtime by drawing and painting. When Aries draws, they use their intense passion and intensity to express what they feel. Thus, their work tends to be bold and intense.

Leo

Leos are also likely to excel at drawing. Leos are artistic individuals who love creating art. When they are feeling creative, they will draw and will use different types of markers, pastels and crayons. Drawings are something they are proud of since they are proud of themselves.

About the author: Aarrti Zaveri is a virtual artist based in Delhi. She is a winner of Seychelles Biennale 2017 and an active member of the Artist in Nature International Network (AININ).

Also Read: 3 Zodiac signs likely to remain slow and lack energy today; Read the daily horoscope to know more