  1. Home
  2. lifestyle

Arthritis in Dogs: Here’s how to help your canine cope with it

Arthritis is a common condition among dogs. It causes a lot of pain, and no pet parent wants their cuddle buddy to suffer! Read on to know how you can help your pooch cope with arthritis and its symptoms.
90109 reads Mumbai Updated: September 15, 2020 07:38 pm
People,pet parenting,dog health,arthritis in dogsArthritis in Dogs: Here’s how to help your canine cope with it
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Arthritis in dogs can cause pain in the joints and affect dogs as they age. The most common type of arthritis that affects dogs is osteoarthritis, which usually affects seniors and large breeds. It is the inflammation of the joints caused by the deterioration of cartilage. Common symptoms of arthritis include limping, difficulty in moving, spinal issues, irritability, and tiredness. Some of the most common breeds that get affected by the problem include Labradors, Retrievers, German Shephard and Rottweilers. 

Watching your furry friend suffering will definitely make you upset, and you might look for ways to curb the disease or decrease the pain. Well, there is no cure for the disease, but there are ways that can help to improve its symptoms. As a pet parent, you must help your canine to cope with the painful condition. 

Here are some ways to help your pooch cope with arthritis. 

1- Arthritis is a common condition that affects overweight dogs. Helping them lose weight might decrease the pain and improve their symptoms. 

2- Make them do gentle, controlled and low impact exercises that will keep them moving. It will help relieve the pain. 

3- You can also invest in ramps to help your dog climb up the stairs, on the bed, stairs, or cars.  

4- Regular massage will also help your pooch feel better. It will improve circulation, help them relax, lower blood pressure and reduce stress. You can gently massage your dog’s joints, or seek professional help. 

5- Invest in an orthopaedic dog bed that will support your quadruped’s joints and bones and help them relax. 

6- Heating pads are another option that can help provide some relief. It will promote muscle relaxation, stimulate acupuncture points, and heal injuries. 

ALSO READ: Want to know about your personality? Your pets can tell it all

Credits :TOI, advantagepetcare, getty

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Shweta Singh Kirti, Hina Khan and others SLAM Shibani Dandekar’s remarks on Ankita Lokhande
Tara Sutaria on competition, love, relationship with Aadar Jain, Tadap & Ek Villain 2
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ED to file fresh charges on Rhea
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement