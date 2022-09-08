Astro Numerologist reveals the secret behind daily and weekly Zodiac predictions and their accuracy

From disregarding the ancient science of Astrology as a pseudoscience, people now see the beginning of their day by reading the "daily" and "weekly" horoscopes. The Post-pandemic world bred a lot of changes - where hundreds of businesses were doomed and people became uncertain about their finances, they found a glimmer of hope in astrology.

As people are seeking stability and answers supporting their future plans, there is a huge upsurge and revitalized interest in Astrology and Numerology. Not only that, daily and weekly predictions have also claimed their place from the corners of the newspapers to mainstream media, with significant consumption amongst not only the millennials but also Gen Z.