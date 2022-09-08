Astro Numerologist reveals the secret behind daily and weekly Zodiac predictions and their accuracy
The Post-pandemic world bred a lot of changes - where hundreds of businesses were doomed and people became uncertain about their finances, they found a glimmer of hope in astrology.
From disregarding the ancient science of Astrology as a pseudoscience, people now see the beginning of their day by reading the "daily" and "weekly" horoscopes. The Post-pandemic world bred a lot of changes - where hundreds of businesses were doomed and people became uncertain about their finances, they found a glimmer of hope in astrology.
As people are seeking stability and answers supporting their future plans, there is a huge upsurge and revitalized interest in Astrology and Numerology. Not only that, daily and weekly predictions have also claimed their place from the corners of the newspapers to mainstream media, with significant consumption amongst not only the millennials but also Gen Z.
Newspapers, magazines, websites and now special online astrology apps… the yearning to read their daily prediction is predominant amongst readers and these mediums are giving them their desired information amply. Even non-believers in Astrology can't help but read these daily, weekly, and monthly predictions because they find them relatable, says Sidhharrth S Kumaar, a celebrated Astro numerologist.
However, the burning question is, are these predictions authentic and one-hundred percent true to the people reading them? How much can we believe the daily and weekly predictions?
How accurate are Daily and Weekly Predictions/Horoscopes?
The daily and weekly predictions or horoscopes you read on different media platforms are based primarily on the zodiac sign, that is, the sun sign. The sun stays in one astrological sign for an entire month. This makes a lot of people come under the same zodiac sign. Hence, the predictions or daily and monthly horoscopes are hugely generalized, not personalized.
While the sun sign is more recognized in western countries, the moon sign is dominating the scene in Vedic Astrology. According to Vedic Astrology, the moon requires 28 days to travel throughout the zodiac and remains in each astrological sign for not more than two and a half days. As a result, the predictions vary and are much more personalized.
However, predictions made based solely on the sun sign or moon sign are incomplete and just a piece of the pie. The mechanism extracts predictions focusing on either moon sign, sun sign, ascendant sign, name, or one planet, making these predictions very indicative in nature, and far less personalized.
The primary reason for the same is, it has completely excluded person’s horoscope, name, current ongoing dasha, transit and lot more.
How to get a daily/weekly prediction for yourself?
‘No one size fits all is something which applies to every domain of life; hence it is recommended and advisable to look for personalized answers which are curated and crafted for you.
The personalized daily and weekly predictions need to account for individual names and dates of birth. In occult sciences, there are numerous ways and approaches that can help in giving day-to-day or even hourly predictions for a person based on individual name and date of birth.
Illustrating a few of those methods that one can leverage to get a personalized opinion on the same:
Based on Numerology
Day to day prediction, weekly, monthly or yearly prediction can be given based on the concept of personal day, personal month, personal week, personal hour and personal year. When this information is assessed along with name and date of birth, it can help in giving a personalized prediction for the person.
Based on Vedic Astrology
In Vedic Astrology, individuals name, horoscope, divisional charts (Varg charts), ongoing dasha, Muntha Chart and Transits can be leveraged to offer personalized prediction.
Based on Panch Pakshi Shashtra
Panch Pakshi Shashtra assigns every person a bird based on sun sign, moon sign and name. These birds do certain activities during each segment of 24 minutes each during the day and this information can be leveraged to offer a personalized opinion based on the same.
Way Forward
Like having everything as per your interests and likes, it is not a bad idea to have a ‘family astrologer’ as well. The investment one puts into this like a term insurance, and it pays quite significantly in longer run.
