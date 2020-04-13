Astro numerologist Sanjay B Jumaani had predicted China will have a tough 2020; Read Details

Way before the coronavirus pandemic began to spread mass destruction globally, numerologist Sanjay B Jumaani had expressed that China would have an extremely difficult year.

Many are heaving to know what the future holds for them, but are absolutely clueless. No sooner had the year 2020 begun than Astro-Numerologist Sanjay B Jumaani's string of accurate predictions started colorizing like a Rubik's Cube. Way before the coronavirus pandemic began to spread mass destruction globally, numerologist Sanjay B Jumaani had expressed that China would have an extremely difficult year in his annual YouTube 'New Year forecast video for 2020' as well as in a Diwali Special Show with a leading news channel.

Sad, but true. Most of Jumaani's predictions highlighted the darker side of 2020. He had predicted a hard time for China in 2020 and unfortunately so, it actualised. Here's how he came to a conclusion.

As per his calculations, he deduced that the numerical sum of China comes down to 15 and the numbers 4 and 8 don't blend well enough with 15. As a matter of fact, the amalgamation of these numbers denotes an unforeseen misfortune, as per Jumaani.

And since the total of 2020 equals to 4, Jumaani stated that China would have a tough time this year, owing to which the world would take a beating too, economically. He also recalled that the SARS virus which began in China also originated in the year 2002 (which adds to number 4 as well). Not just China, the whole world has been in gloom.

Stock markets also crashed and took a major hit as he mentioned in his annual New Year Prediction video. Not just that, there has been a global economic slowdown. Taking a dip into the past, the world economy also suffered in 2015 (2+0+1+5= 8) when the China bubble burst. Much to your astonishment, Paris sums to 15 too, just like China. And in the year 2015 (8), the heart pounding - ghastly Paris Attacks took place on a day adding to number 4 (on the 13th).

We're just 4 months into the year and already so many staggering predictions have left us dumbfounded. However, there are certain precautions one can undertake in order to avert such events of dismay, states Jumaani.

